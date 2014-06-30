印度“豆腐渣”楼房 Two Building Collapse in India
2014年6月28日，印度新德里和南部港口城市金奈两栋楼房坍塌，造成至少11人丧生，数十人被困。 REUTERS/Babu
印度楼房坍塌现象层出不穷，凸显印度必须加强对建筑质量的监控。 REUTERS/Babu
28日晚，距离金奈市区20公里的一座在建的11层楼房倒塌，逾50人被埋，其中大部分是正在施工的建筑工人。 REUTERS/Babu
事故发生时，大雨倾盆，雷电交加，据信大雨和违规施工是造成大楼倒塌的主要原因。 REUTERS/Babu
事故发生后，当地政府派出12辆消防车和多辆工程车进行救援，救出约20人，伤者已被送往附近医院救治。 REUTERS/Babu
据警方介绍，目前估计还有数十人被埋在废墟下，救援工作仍在进行中。 REUTERS/Babu
救援人员抢救伤者。 REUTERS/Babu
当天早些时候，新德里一座楼龄超过50年的4层建筑倒塌，造成10人死亡、数人受伤。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
调查人员初经步认调查为，该楼附近一楼房施工不当，引起地基不稳，致使这起事故发生。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
警方发言人称，遇难者中包括5名儿童，这栋楼共有住户14人。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
由于建筑材料不合格、施工不规范、楼房老旧以及雨季恶劣天气，印度经常发生建筑倒塌事故。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
据当地媒体报导，过去一年中，印度大城市发生许多楼房坍塌事故，导致约100人丧生。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
2013年4月，孟买郊区一栋违建的居民楼倒塌，导致74人死亡。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
2013年9月，在孟买发生的塌楼事故中，有超过50人丧生。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
