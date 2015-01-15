曼谷废弃商场成鱼塘
泰国曼谷的一家废弃商场变身鱼塘，引来众人参观。(摄于2015年1月13日) REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
位于曼谷的新世界大商场于1997年因火灾而关闭。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
废弃的商场内积水成塘，成为蚊虫滋生地。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
当地居民在积水中养鱼以控制蚊灾。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015.
不久后商场就变成“鱼类家园”。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
鱼塘内有大量罗非鱼、低眼巨鲶以及鲤鱼等鱼类。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
工人在鱼塘内捕鱼。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
一名工人在鱼塘内捕鱼。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
一名工人展示捕到的一条大鱼。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
工人们在鱼塘内工作。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
一名工人在鱼塘内拉网。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
工人拉网捕鱼。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
