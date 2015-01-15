Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. Staff from Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) office were catching fish on Tuesday at the ground floor of the roofless New World department store that was closed down in 1997. Thousands of fish such as catfishes, fancy carps as well as black and red tilapias were released into the ground floor of the building, flooded with rainwater, as local vendors tried to control mosquitoes in the area, local media reported. BMA recently decided to remove the fish and release the water. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom (THAILAND - Tags: SOCIETY ANIMALS)

