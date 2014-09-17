Burberry春夏秀场--童话漫步
英伦品牌Burberry大秀是2015年伦敦春夏时装周最受期待的时装秀之一。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
2014年9月15日，Burberry Prorsum 2015春夏女装系列在伦敦肯辛顿花园举行发布会。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
新锐乐手、Burberry原创音乐人James Bay真情演绎三首创作曲目。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Burberry本季女装主题为“飞鸟与蜜蜂”，展现烂漫花朵与瑰丽昆虫谱奏出大自然美妙的韵律。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
图书封图案、超大蝴蝶印花以及手绘蜜蜂图案不仅出现在手绘T台上，而且装点于可容纳1500位嘉宾秀场其上方的透明顶棚。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
本季最出彩的透视裙装设计。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
设计师在风衣上搭配立体纱质腰带突出造型感。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
绚丽手包。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
本季配饰色彩明亮。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
艳丽的色彩搭配让厚重的皮草感觉轻松。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
层次韵律鲜明的叠纱裙装。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
一位模特在后台造型。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
化妆台一角。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
两名模特在后台看手机。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
此次大秀吸引众多明星嘉宾捧场，包括英国常青超模Kate Moss和当红超模Cara Delevingne。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
《时尚》“女魔头”Anna Wintour。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
下一个
新科美利坚小姐出炉 Miss America 2014
“美利坚小姐”选美大赛在新泽西州大西洋城落下帷幕，纽约小姐卡桑瑟夫(Kira...
美国公民赴朝“避难”弄巧成拙 Matthew Todd Miller
美国公民马修·托德·米勒4月入朝后撕毁旅游签证，提出避难请求，却不料被朝鲜判六年劳教，理由是从事“敌对行为”。
24小时时事新闻(9月17日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
苏格兰独立公投 Scotland Referendum
苏格兰独立公投进入倒计时，最近民调显示反独立派略占上风，但公投结果仍难预测。
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.