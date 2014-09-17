版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 17日 星期三 11:10 BJT

Burberry春夏秀场--童话漫步

英伦品牌Burberry大秀是2015年伦敦春夏时装周最受期待的时装秀之一。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
2014年9月15日，Burberry Prorsum 2015春夏女装系列在伦敦肯辛顿花园举行发布会。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
新锐乐手、Burberry原创音乐人James Bay真情演绎三首创作曲目。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Burberry本季女装主题为“飞鸟与蜜蜂”，展现烂漫花朵与瑰丽昆虫谱奏出大自然美妙的韵律。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
图书封图案、超大蝴蝶印花以及手绘蜜蜂图案不仅出现在手绘T台上，而且装点于可容纳1500位嘉宾秀场其上方的透明顶棚。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
本季最出彩的透视裙装设计。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
设计师在风衣上搭配立体纱质腰带突出造型感。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
绚丽手包。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
本季配饰色彩明亮。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
艳丽的色彩搭配让厚重的皮草感觉轻松。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
层次韵律鲜明的叠纱裙装。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
一位模特在后台造型。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
化妆台一角。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
两名模特在后台看手机。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
此次大秀吸引众多明星嘉宾捧场，包括英国常青超模Kate Moss和当红超模Cara Delevingne。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
《时尚》“女魔头”Anna Wintour。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
