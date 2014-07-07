超级大胃王 Burger battle
2014年7月3日，美国华盛顿一家快餐店举办第六届吃汉堡大赛。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
共吸引12名来自全美的“大胃王”参赛。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
选手们需在10分钟内完成比赛，看看谁吃掉的汉堡最多。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
最终，来自内布拉斯加州的莫莉·斯凯勒(Molly Schuyler)在10分钟内吃了26个汉堡，击败其他彪形大汉夺取冠军。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
此外，莫莉·斯凯勒还赢得了1,500美元奖金。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
大快朵颐。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
艰难下咽。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
“女汉子”发威。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
尽展实力。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
举办比赛的快餐店提供比赛所用的汉堡。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
厨师制作汉堡包。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
“彪形大汉”上场。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Patrick Bertoletti以10分钟“消灭”25个汉堡的成绩屈居亚军。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
莫莉·斯凯勒赢得奖金后难掩兴奋。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
