图片 | 2013年 10月 14日 星期一 16:03 BJT

在室内“露营” Camping indoors

9月20日，德国波恩，名为Base Camp 的波恩青年旅社的夜晚。这是世界首个室内“露营”旅馆，于今年8月在一处闲置的仓库里正式营业。旅馆配备了15辆各式各样复古风的露营大篷车，2辆普尔曼式火车的卧铺车以及4辆清风房车。这个占地1600平方米的旅馆共拥有120个床位，一晚的价格从22到69欧元不等。Each trailer was individually designed by film and TV outfitter Marion Seul. Picture taken September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

2013年 10月 14日 星期一
9月20日，德国波恩，名为Base Camp 的波恩青年旅社的夜晚。这是世界首个室内“露营”旅馆，于今年8月在一处闲置的仓库里正式营业。旅馆配备了15辆各式各样复古风的露营大篷车，2辆普尔曼式火车的卧铺车以及4辆清风房车。这个占地1600平方米的旅馆共拥有120个床位，一晚的价格从22到69欧元不等。Each trailer was individually designed by film and TV outfitter Marion Seul. Picture taken September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A guest of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel walks past a Citroen H van, a 1950s delivery van known as the "Pig Nose", a Volkswagen T3-model and a Volkswagen T-2-model (L-R) camper vans known as "Bully" at the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A guest of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel walks past a Citroen H van, a 1950s delivery van known as the "Pig Nose", a Volkswagen T3-model and a Volkswagen T-2-model (L-R) camper vans known as "Bully" at the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A Dutch guest of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel gets ready for the night in the "Drag Queen" a vintage caravan turned into a hotel room at the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A Dutch guest of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel gets ready for the night in the "Drag Queen" a vintage caravan turned into a hotel room at the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A woman looks out of "Safari", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A woman looks out of "Safari", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A man leaves "Flower Power" , a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A man leaves "Flower Power" , a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An elderly couple explores "Nautilus", a vintage camping caravan redesigned after Jules Vernes' novel "20,000 Leagues under the Sea" at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

An elderly couple explores "Nautilus", a vintage camping caravan redesigned after Jules Vernes' novel "20,000 Leagues under the Sea" at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Guests of the Base Camp Young Hostel Bonn sit in front of "Hunting Lodge", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room in the style of a shooting box, at the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Guests of the Base Camp Young Hostel Bonn sit in front of "Hunting Lodge", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room in the style of a shooting box, at the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A woman works on her laptop in front of "Rockabilly", a vintage camping caravan that was converted in the 1950s style into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A woman works on her laptop in front of "Rockabilly", a vintage camping caravan that was converted in the 1950s style into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A young Belgian couple is seen on their bed that was built into the back of a Citroen H van, a delivery van of the 1950s that was converted into a hotel rooms at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A young Belgian couple is seen on their bed that was built into the back of a Citroen H van, a delivery van of the 1950s that was converted into a hotel rooms at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A woman sits in front of "Safari", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A woman sits in front of "Safari", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A guest arrives at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A guest arrives at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A newly wed couple sits in front of the "House Boat", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A newly wed couple sits in front of the "House Boat", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German hotelier Michael Schloesser, 44, sits on a sofa made from the rear section of an U.S. vintage car in the yard of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

German hotelier Michael Schloesser, 44, sits on a sofa made from the rear section of an U.S. vintage car in the yard of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
(Reuters) -　世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。

2013年 10月 14日
印度寺庙踩踏惨剧 A stampede in India

印度寺庙踩踏惨剧 A stampede in India

(Reuters) - 印度中央邦一座寺庙周日发生一起严重踩踏事件，造成逾百人丧生，现场惨不忍睹。

2013年 10月 14日
索马里生存实录 Danger and life in Somalia

索马里生存实录 Danger and life in Somalia

(Reuters) -

2013年 10月 14日
印度“代孕工厂” Surrogate factory in India

印度“代孕工厂” Surrogate factory in India

(Reuters) -

2013年 10月 12日

