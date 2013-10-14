在室内“露营” Camping indoors
9月20日，德国波恩，名为Base Camp 的波恩青年旅社的夜晚。这是世界首个室内“露营”旅馆，于今年8月在一处闲置的仓库里正式营业。旅馆配备了15辆各式各样复古风的露营大篷车，2辆普尔曼式火车的卧铺车以及4辆清风房车more
A guest of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel walks past a Citroen H van, a 1950s delivery van known as the "Pig more
A Dutch guest of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel gets ready for the night in the "Drag Queen" a vintage caravamore
A woman looks out of "Safari", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Campmore
A man leaves "Flower Power" , a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp more
An elderly couple explores "Nautilus", a vintage camping caravan redesigned after Jules Vernes' novel "20,000 more
Guests of the Base Camp Young Hostel Bonn sit in front of "Hunting Lodge", a vintage camping caravan that was more
A woman works on her laptop in front of "Rockabilly", a vintage camping caravan that was converted in the 1950more
A young Belgian couple is seen on their bed that was built into the back of a Citroen H van, a delivery van ofmore
A woman sits in front of "Safari", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base more
A guest arrives at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostelmore
A newly wed couple sits in front of the "House Boat", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotemore
German hotelier Michael Schloesser, 44, sits on a sofa made from the rear section of an U.S. vintage car in thmore
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(18)
(Reuters) - 世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
印度寺庙踩踏惨剧 A stampede in India
(Reuters) - 印度中央邦一座寺庙周日发生一起严重踩踏事件，造成逾百人丧生，现场惨不忍睹。
索马里生存实录 Danger and life in Somalia
(Reuters) -
印度“代孕工厂” Surrogate factory in India
(Reuters) -
