在室内“露营” Camper hotel
位于德国波恩的Base Camp青年旅社是世界首个室内“露营”旅馆，它由一处闲置的仓库改建而成。(摄于2013年9月20日) REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
旅馆配备了15辆各式复古露营大篷车，两辆普尔曼式火车卧铺厢及4辆清风房车。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
旅馆占地1600平方米，共拥有120个床位，每晚价格从22至69欧元不等。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
艺术家Marion Seul为每辆房车设计了迥异的主题风格。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
现年44岁的旅馆老板Michael Schloesser坐在由老式汽车后座改成的沙发上。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
一位客人拎包入住。REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
一对年老的夫妇入住"Nautilus"房间，设计灵感来自于儒尔·凡尔纳的小说《海底两万里》。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
客人们“露天”闲聊。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
复古大篷车。REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
“户外”休闲。REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
“露天”野餐。REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
房车内饰。REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
温馨时光。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
在室内"露营" Camping indoors
