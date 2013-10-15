版本:
中国
2013年 10月 15日

在室内“露营” Camper hotel

位于德国波恩的Base Camp青年旅社是世界首个室内“露营”旅馆，它由一处闲置的仓库改建而成。(摄于2013年9月20日) REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

位于德国波恩的Base Camp青年旅社是世界首个室内"露营"旅馆，它由一处闲置的仓库改建而成。



旅馆配备了15辆各式复古露营大篷车，两辆普尔曼式火车卧铺厢及4辆清风房车。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

旅馆配备了15辆各式复古露营大篷车，两辆普尔曼式火车卧铺厢及4辆清风房车。



旅馆占地1600平方米，共拥有120个床位，每晚价格从22至69欧元不等。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

旅馆占地1600平方米，共拥有120个床位，每晚价格从22至69欧元不等。



艺术家Marion Seul为每辆房车设计了迥异的主题风格。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

艺术家Marion Seul为每辆房车设计了迥异的主题风格。



现年44岁的旅馆老板Michael Schloesser坐在由老式汽车后座改成的沙发上。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

现年44岁的旅馆老板Michael Schloesser坐在由老式汽车后座改成的沙发上。



一位客人拎包入住。REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

一位客人拎包入住。



一对年老的夫妇入住"Nautilus"房间，设计灵感来自于儒尔·凡尔纳的小说《海底两万里》。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

一对年老的夫妇入住"Nautilus"房间，设计灵感来自于儒尔·凡尔纳的小说《海底两万里》。



客人们“露天”闲聊。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

客人们"露天"闲聊。



复古大篷车。REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

复古大篷车。



“户外”休闲。REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

"户外"休闲。



“露天”野餐。REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

"露天"野餐。



房车内饰。REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

房车内饰。



温馨时光。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

温馨时光。



