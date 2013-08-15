天价尤物 Can You Afford it? 2013

DATE IMPORTED: May 7, 2013 The no 10 Royal Oak Chronograph Leo Messi by Audermas Piguet is pictured on a signed Argentinean national soccer team jersey during an auction preview at Sotheby's in Geneva May 7, 2013. The lot includes a 41 mm platinum watch (limited to 100 copies), a signed Argentinean jersey, a signed football, the original drawing signed by the footballer and Audermas Piguet chief artistic officer Octavio Garcia and the possibility to meet the football player. All the money of this sale that will take place May 11, 2013, will go to the Leo Messi Foudnation. The watch itself has a retail price of CHF 80,000.- (US $ 85,000.-) REUTERS/Denis Balibouse (SWITZERLAND - Tags: SPORT SOCCER SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) System ID: RTXZDCU Image ID: BM2E9570WTZ01 Ranking: Archive Size: 3500px X 2249px File size: 22MB Image , 0 MB Compressed City: Geneva Country: Switzerland Keywords: Luxury, Oddly Expand keywords Internal keywords: LIF, ODD, SOC, TPX Expand keywords Related Packages Oddly - Can You Afford it? - 06 Aug 2013 Photographer: Denis Balibouse Add to lightbox: 'China Weekly - 09 Aug 2013' Add to cart Buy/download Download high resolution Download layout (comp) Print Email Edit 30 of 35

