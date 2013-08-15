天价尤物 Can You Afford it? 2013
2013年8月5日，英国首都伦敦的佳士得拍卖行，一个孩子与一个巨型摇摆木马合影。这个巨型摇摆木马估价约为2.5万至4万英镑。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
7月27日，在台北宠物展上，一个镶嵌着钻石的宠物骨灰盒。这个宠物殡葬服务，包含骨灰盒、为期25年的墓园等，售价约为12万新台币。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
7月24日，美国迈阿密，已故设计师詹尼·范思哲豪宅内的套房。这栋豪宅占地23,000平方英尺，是詹尼·范思哲在1993年购买，仅装修改建就花费了3,300万美元。REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
5月17日，英国伦敦，一名邦瀚斯拍卖行的工作人员展示法兰西第一帝国皇帝拿破仑的死亡面具。REUTERS/Paul Hackett
3月1日，英国伦敦，凯莉泰勒拍卖行展示的已故王妃戴安娜曾穿过的Catherine Walker刺绣粉色丝绸礼服。为1992年2月戴安娜王妃造访印度所设计。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
3月27日，英国伦敦，佳士得拍卖行的专家展示现已灭绝的象鸟蛋化石。这枚象鸟蛋化石大约产生于17世纪前，目前已经完全石化，直径约21cm，高30cm，比普通的鸡蛋大100倍左右，重量则达到2万-3万磅。 REUTERS/Smore
5月7日，瑞士日内瓦，一名模特展示意大利老牌女影星吉娜·劳洛勃丽的一套意大利珠宝品牌宝格丽出品的首饰。全套珠宝在苏富比拍卖会上共拍得近500万美元。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
4月24日，纽约拍卖行展示女星莎拉·杰西卡·帕克在热门美剧《欲望都市》中所穿的鞋子。REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
2月11日，法国巴黎，德鲁奥拍卖行将拍卖流行歌手Lady Gaga在巡回演唱会上所穿的银色高跟鞋，估价为8000到10000欧元。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
1月19日，美国亚利桑那州斯科茨代尔市，曾在上世纪60年代《蝙蝠侠》电视剧和电影中出现的首辆蝙蝠车在巴雷特-杰克逊旧车拍卖行被拍卖，成交价为420万美元。拍卖商称这辆1966年的“蝙蝠侠”坐骑堪称好莱坞历史上最著名的车辆more
4月30日，瑞士日内瓦，一颗无色梨形钻石，净度为“无暇”级，颜色为“D”级，重101.73克拉，在佳士得拍卖会上以超过2,600万美元的价格成交，刷新纪录。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
4月8日，香港苏富比重要中国瓷器及工艺品2013年春季拍卖会在香港会议展览中心举行，上海古玩收藏家张永珍博士珍藏的康熙御制珐琅彩莲花图盌以7,400万港元成交。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
5月7日，瑞士日内瓦，苏富比拍卖行工作人员展示一枚重74.53克拉的黄钻石。这枚钻石曾属于波斯“喀佳尔王朝”的末代皇帝所有，最终以239万美元卖出。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
1月5日，日本东京筑地鱼市迎来新年首个交易日，首批金枪鱼拍出史上最高价，其中一条重达222公斤的蓝鳍鲔金枪鱼拍出1.55亿日元(约合177万美元)的天价。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A a conch pearl, enamel and diamond bracelet is presented during an auction preview at Sotheby's in Geneva Octmore
4月30日，佳士得拍卖行展示的A unique white gold, perpetual calendar wristwatch with moon phases and leap-year, ref. 3448, mmore
DATE IMPORTED: June 29, 2012 Jamie Penaloza, a member of Sotheby's auction house staff poses for a photograph more
A Sotheby's employee poses with William Scott's "Permutation 3 - White" (top) and a "Late Renaissance Antique more
DATE IMPORTED: May 7, 2013 The no 10 Royal Oak Chronograph Leo Messi by Audermas Piguet is pictured on a signemore
2012年7月20日，英国德比郡Etwall，英国查尔斯王子与戴安娜王妃婚礼日早餐吃剩烤面包片获拍230英镑。曾经在白金汉宫工作的一名女佣的母亲曾经在1981年查尔斯大婚期间前往探望女儿，她声称自己当时带走了查尔斯结婚当more
2012年9月28日，为庆祝“007”邦德登上大银幕50周年，英国伦敦佳士得拍卖行则拍卖邦德电影相关物品来捐助慈善机构，一名工作人员展示《007:大破天幕危机 》拍摄时的场记板。REUTERS/Stefan Wermutmore
男星丹尼尔·克雷格在《大战皇家赌场》穿过的游泳裤，以4.45万英镑结标。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
下一个
24小时时事新闻(8月16日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
雷人房屋大集合 Weird homes
(Reuters) -只有想不到，没有住不了。
埃及“清场”行动致200余人丧生 Egypt clears protesters
(Reuters) -埃及警方周三对首都开罗的两处穆尔西支持者示威聚集地实施清场行动，引发冲突并致200余人丧生。这是埃及数十年来遭遇最血腥一天，国家也变得更加两极分化。
24小时时事新闻(8月15日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.