第66届戛纳电影节闭幕 Cannes Film Festival Winners
2013年5月26日，第66届戛纳电影节落下帷幕，女同性恋题材影片《阿黛尔的生活》斩获金棕榈大奖。(导演阿布德拉迪夫·凯西什(Abdellatif Kechiche)与两位女主角。) REUTERS/Regis Duvimore
76岁的美国演员布鲁斯·邓恩(Bruce Dern)凭借在公路片《内布拉斯加》中的表演，获得最佳男主角奖。REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
法国女演员贝热尼丝·贝乔(Berenice Bejo)凭借在伊朗导演阿斯哈·法哈蒂执导的家庭剧情片《过往》(Le Passe)的表现赢得最佳女主角奖。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
中国导演贾樟柯(左)执导的《天注定》一片赢得最佳编剧奖。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
美国科恩兄弟拍摄的表现一位纽约民歌手落魄生活的《醉乡民谣》(Inside Llewyn Davis)赢得评审团大奖。(男星奥斯卡·伊萨克(Oscar Isaac)代替科恩兄弟领奖。) REUTERS/Jean-Paul more
导演阿玛特·伊斯卡拉特(Amat Escalante)凭借《黑利》(Heli)获得最佳导演奖。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
新加坡导演陈哲艺(Anthony Chen)执导的《爸妈不在家》(Ilo Ilo)获得最佳处女作奖。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
韩国导演Moon Byoung-gon的《安全》(Safe)获得最佳短片奖。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
日本导演是枝裕和(Hirokazu Kore-eda)的《如父如子》获得评审团奖。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
《阿黛尔的生活》导演阿布德拉迪夫·凯西什与两位女主演阿黛尔·艾克阿切波洛斯(Adele Exarchopoulos)(左)和蕾雅·赛杜(Lea Seydoux)。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
法国男星阿兰·德龙(Alain Delon)与2013年法国小姐玛琳娜·洛弗兰(Marine Lorphelin)。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
意大利女星艾萨·阿吉图(Asia Argento)。REUTERS/Yves Herman
法国文化部长费里佩提(Aurelie Filippetti)。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
因《天使爱美丽》、《达芬奇密码》等电影享誉世界的法国著名影星奥黛丽·塔图(Audrey Tautou)。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
乌玛·瑟曼(Uma Thurman)。REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
主竞赛单元评审妮可·基德曼(NicoleKidman)。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
日本女导演河濑直美(Naomi Kawase)。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
印度女星维迪亚巴兰(Vidya Balan)。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
身为一种关注单元评审的中国演员章子怡以一席高叉礼服性感抢镜。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
法国名模蕾蒂西娅·卡斯特(Laetitia Casta)。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
犹如一朵盛开的菊花。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
