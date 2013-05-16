中国女星戛纳红毯斗艳 Cannes Film Festival 2013
2013年5月15日，第66届戛纳国际电影节在法国南部海滨小城戛纳开幕。近80部官方入围影片将在未来两周内展映。(戛纳电影节开幕式上的表演。) REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
本届戛纳国际电影节将有20部影片在主竞赛单元展映，角逐戛纳电影节最高奖项“金棕榈奖”。(评委、日本女导演河濑直美(Naomi Kawase)亮相。) REUTERS/Yves Herman
主竞赛单元评委会由9名评委组成，主席由史蒂文·斯皮尔伯格担任。REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
美国导演斯皮尔伯格领衔的主竞赛单元评委会将评选出电影节各个奖项，在本月26日举行的电影节闭幕式上颁奖。(斯皮尔伯格与女星奥黛丽·塔图。) REUTERS/Yves Herman
开幕仪式由法国影片《天使爱美丽》女主角奥黛丽·塔图主持。简短的开幕仪式结束后，放映了开幕影片《了不起的盖茨比》。REUTERS/Yves Herman
莱昂纳多与奥黛丽·塔图在开幕式上互动。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
(由左至右)李安、妮可·基德曼、斯皮尔伯格亮相红毯。REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
中国女星范冰冰。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
知名90后超模卡拉·迪瓦伊(Cara Delevingne)。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
模特Ines de la Fressange。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
《贫民窟的百万富翁》中的女星芙蕾达·平托(Freida Pinto)。 REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
法国影星克洛蒂尔·蔻洛(Clotilde Courau)。REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
(由左至右)伊丽莎白·德比茨基(Elizabeth Debicki)、英国女演员凯瑞·穆里根(Carey Mulligan)、莱昂纳多。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
“滚石”乐队主唱米克·贾格尔的女儿、模特乔治亚·梅·贾格尔(Georgia May Jagger)。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
伊丽莎白·德比茨基。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
莱昂纳多·迪卡普里奥冒雨亮相红毯。 REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
中国女星张雨绮。REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
超模坦雅·兹雅希耶娃(Tanya Dziahileva)。REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
西班牙女星帕兹·维嘉(Paz Vega)。 REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
超模辛迪·克劳馥(Cindy Crawford)。 REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
朱丽安·摩尔(Julianne Moore)。 REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
法国女星法伊娜·乔康(Vahina Giocante)。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
美国女歌手拉娜·德·雷(Lana Del Rey)。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
法国女演员吕蒂维娜·萨涅(Ludivine Sagnier)。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
法国著名歌手Lorie。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
