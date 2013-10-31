金水桥事件定性为恐怖袭击 Tiananmen
中国北京警方初步认定10·28车撞天安门金水桥事件，是一起经过严密策划,有组织、有预谋的暴力恐怖袭击案件。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
目前，已初步查明案件涉案人员相关情况，5名在逃涉案人员现已全部抓获。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
新华社报道称，北京警方查明肇事车辆为一悬挂新疆牌照吉普车，警方在车内发现汽油及盛汽油装置、两把砍刀、铁棍，车上还发现印有极端宗教内容的旗帜。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
北京警方查明，10月28日午间，乌斯曼·艾山、其母库完汗·热依木及其妻古力克孜·艾尼三人驾乘吉普车闯入长安街便道，沿途快速行驶故意冲撞游人群众，造成2人死亡，40人受伤。嫌疑人驾车撞向金水桥护栏，点燃车内汽油致车辆起火燃more
北京警方先后将玉江山·吾许尔、古丽娜尔·托乎提尼亚孜、玉苏普·吾买尔尼亚孜、布坚乃提·阿卜杜喀迪尔、玉苏普·艾合麦提等5名同伙抓获。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
10月30日，新疆鄯善县鲁克沁镇，警察在检查站盘查过往车辆。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
10月30日，菲律宾遇难者的家属抵达北京某医院。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
10月29日，一名日本驻华使馆官员接受媒体采访，一名日本公民在车撞天安门金水桥事件中受伤。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
10月30日，游客在天安门广场拍照留念。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
10月28日12时05分许，一辆吉普车由北京南池子南口闯入长安街便道，由东向西行驶撞向天安门金水桥护栏后起火，造成5人死亡，38人受伤。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
肇事车内的3人死亡，另有2名游客死亡，1人是菲律宾籍女游客，另1人是广东省男游客。38名受伤人员中包括3名菲律宾籍游客以及1名日本籍男游客。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
天安门周边主要道路一度临时封闭，警方对周边地区采取了疏散措施。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
下午13时09分，现场交通恢复正常。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
警察在设置障碍物以清理车祸现场。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名目击的外国游客称，她听到一声爆炸，而后汽车起火。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
相关部门正在对事件开展调查。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
中国外交部发言人华春莹对事件是否属于恐怖袭击表示具体情况不清楚，拒绝进一步置评。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
