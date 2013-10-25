薄熙来案二审维持原判 Bo Xilai
2013年10月25日，山东省高级人民法院对薄熙来受贿、贪污、滥用职权案二审公开宣判，裁定驳回上诉，维持一审无期徒刑判决。 REUTERS/Aly Song
山东省高级人民法院对薄熙来案二审公开宣判后将召开新闻发布会做情况通报。(警察在山东省高级人民法院的通道上设置路障。)REUTERS/Aly Song
押解薄熙来的车辆在驶离山东省高级人民法院。 REUTERS/Aly Song
山东省济南市中级人民法院于9月22日对薄熙来受贿、贪污、滥用职权一案一审宣判，认定其犯受贿罪、贪污罪、滥用职权罪，数罪并罚，判处无期徒刑，剥夺政治权利终身，并没收个人全部财产。 REUTERS/Aly Song
此前该案于8月22日至26日在山东济南市中级法院公开审理五日。 REUTERS/Jinan Intermediate People"s Court/Handout via Reuters
薄熙来，1949年出生，原系十七届中共中央政治局委员、第十一届全国人大代表。(警察在山东省高级人民法院外放置路障。)REUTERS/Aly Song
薄熙来曾任辽宁省大连市市长、大连市委书记、辽宁省委常委、辽宁省委副书记、辽宁省省长、商务部部长、重庆市委书记。 REUTERS/Aly Song
2012年4月10日，中央决定，依据《中国共产党章程》和《中国共产党纪律检查机关案件检查工作条例》的有关规定，停止薄熙来担任的中央政治局委员、中央委员职务，由中共中央纪律检查委员会对其立案调查。 REUTERS/Aly more
2012年9月29日，薄熙来因涉嫌犯受贿罪被逮捕。(警察在山东省高级人民法院外警戒。) REUTERS/Aly Song
在一审判决后，薄熙来向山东省高级人民法院递交上诉状，法院于10月9日宣布予以受理。 REUTERS/Aly Song
法律问题专家指出，法院在25日直接对薄案二审进行公开宣判，并无公开庭审的过程，显示二审是以书面审理的方式进行裁决的。REUTERS/Aly Song
按照刑事诉讼法的规定，山东省高级人民法院的二审将是终审判决。(一名男子在山东省高级人民法院前拍照。)REUTERS/Aly Song
