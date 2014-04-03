版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 3日 星期四 15:15 BJT

娃娃模特走猫步 Catwalk kids

时尚校服。(2014年4月1日，莫斯科时装周。) REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

时尚校服。(2014年4月1日，莫斯科时装周。) REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
时尚校服。(2014年4月1日，莫斯科时装周。) REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
炫酷黑色。(2013年3月6日，基辅，乌克兰时装周。) REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

炫酷黑色。(2013年3月6日，基辅，乌克兰时装周。) REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
炫酷黑色。(2013年3月6日，基辅，乌克兰时装周。) REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
亲子豹纹。(2011年3月30日，北京，中国国际时装周。)REUTERS/Jason Lee

亲子豹纹。(2011年3月30日，北京，中国国际时装周。)REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
亲子豹纹。(2011年3月30日，北京，中国国际时装周。)REUTERS/Jason Lee
清凉泳装。(2011年10月5日，西班牙布尔戈斯。) REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

清凉泳装。(2011年10月5日，西班牙布尔戈斯。) REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
清凉泳装。(2011年10月5日，西班牙布尔戈斯。) REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
天使出动。(2009年3月27日，北京，中国国际时装周。) REUTERS/Jason Lee

天使出动。(2009年3月27日，北京，中国国际时装周。) REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
天使出动。(2009年3月27日，北京，中国国际时装周。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
从容嫩模。(2009年11月15日，雅加达，印尼时装周。) REUTERS/Crack Palinggi

从容嫩模。(2009年11月15日，雅加达，印尼时装周。) REUTERS/Crack Palinggi

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
从容嫩模。(2009年11月15日，雅加达，印尼时装周。) REUTERS/Crack Palinggi
Q版绅士。(2009年1月22日，巴黎时装周，法国设计师Jean-Paul Gaultier时装秀。)REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Q版绅士。(2009年1月22日，巴黎时装周，法国设计师Jean-Paul Gaultier时装秀。)REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
Q版绅士。(2009年1月22日，巴黎时装周，法国设计师Jean-Paul Gaultier时装秀。)REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
稚嫩背影。(2007年9月21日，马德里时装周。)REUTERS/Susana Vera

稚嫩背影。(2007年9月21日，马德里时装周。)REUTERS/Susana Vera

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
稚嫩背影。(2007年9月21日，马德里时装周。)REUTERS/Susana Vera
潮宝集合。(2007年7月25日，安徽合肥。) REUTERS/Jianan Yu

潮宝集合。(2007年7月25日，安徽合肥。) REUTERS/Jianan Yu

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
潮宝集合。(2007年7月25日，安徽合肥。) REUTERS/Jianan Yu
波西米亚风。(2007年9月21日，马德里时装周。) REUTERS/Susana Vera

波西米亚风。(2007年9月21日，马德里时装周。) REUTERS/Susana Vera

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
波西米亚风。(2007年9月21日，马德里时装周。) REUTERS/Susana Vera
小小伴郎。(2006年11月4日，马德里时装周) REUTERS/Andrea Comas

小小伴郎。(2006年11月4日，马德里时装周) REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
小小伴郎。(2006年11月4日，马德里时装周) REUTERS/Andrea Comas
炫酷夏日。(2006年10月27日，墨西哥时装周。) REUTERS/Henry Romero

炫酷夏日。(2006年10月27日，墨西哥时装周。) REUTERS/Henry Romero

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
炫酷夏日。(2006年10月27日，墨西哥时装周。) REUTERS/Henry Romero
夏日精灵。(2006年10月27日，墨西哥时装周。) REUTERS/Henry Romero

夏日精灵。(2006年10月27日，墨西哥时装周。) REUTERS/Henry Romero

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
夏日精灵。(2006年10月27日，墨西哥时装周。) REUTERS/Henry Romero
最萌母女。(2006年7月6日，巴塞罗那时装周。) REUTERS/File

最萌母女。(2006年7月6日，巴塞罗那时装周。) REUTERS/File

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
最萌母女。(2006年7月6日，巴塞罗那时装周。) REUTERS/File
摩登家庭。(2005年10月4日，巴黎时装周。) REUTERS/File

摩登家庭。(2005年10月4日，巴黎时装周。) REUTERS/File

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
摩登家庭。(2005年10月4日，巴黎时装周。) REUTERS/File
