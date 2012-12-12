年终盘点：分手类 Celebrity Breakups of 2012
2012年3月，在《暮光之城：破晓(上)》饰演吸血鬼、古伦家族的大家长卡莱的美国演员彼得·费辛利(Peter Facinelli)，与演员妻子詹妮·加斯(Jennie Garth)发出离婚声明，结束11年的婚姻关系。 Rmore
4月，现年38岁的德国模特海蒂·克鲁姆与49岁的英国歌手希尔结束将近7年的婚姻，离婚请求为双方因不可调和的矛盾。 REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
4月，拉丁天后詹妮弗·洛佩兹与丈夫马克·安东尼正式申请离婚。两人2004年结婚，育有一儿一女龙凤胎，他们2011年7月就已分开。马克声称，两人离婚是因无法协调的差异。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
4月，Maroon 5乐队主唱亚当·李维(Adam Levine)与名模女友安娜·维亚利茨娜(Anne Vyalitsyna)分手。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
5月，社交名媛帕里斯·希尔顿与DJ男友Afrojack分手。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
6月，《老友记》女星柯特妮·考克斯(Courteney Cox)宣布和同为演员的丈夫大卫·阿奎特(Courteney Cox)正式离婚，结束十多年的婚姻，两人将共同抚养7岁的女儿。柯特妮和阿奎特通过拍摄《惊声尖叫》结识并more
6月，好莱坞性格巨星约翰尼·德普与相恋14年的法籍歌手兼演员女友瓦妮莎(Vanessa Paradis)正式分手，轰动全球。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
6月，美剧《威尔和格蕾丝》女主角黛博拉·梅辛(Debra Messing)正式申请与结婚10年的丈夫丹尼尔·泽尔曼(Daniel Zelman)离婚。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7月，流行音乐天后凯蒂·佩里与拉素尔·布拉德的婚姻关系正式宣告结束。凯蒂·佩里与拉素尔·布拉德在2010年秋天结婚，但2011年12月就向法院递交了离婚请求。2012年年初，两人达成了离婚协议，但根据加利福尼亚州当地法律more
8月，好莱坞型男汤姆·克鲁斯与凯蒂·霍尔姆斯离婚官司已结案，结束了长达6年的婚姻，正式离婚。根据协议，女儿苏瑞将由赫尔姆斯单独抚养，阿汤哥保留探视权。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
9月，威尔·阿奈特(Will Arnett)和艾米·波勒(Amy Poehler)这对喜剧明星夫妻宣布结束长达9年的婚姻。 REUTERS/Fred Prouser
10月，男星罗素·克洛(Russell Crowe)与妻子丹妮埃拉·斯宾塞长达9年的婚姻关系触礁，决定离婚。两人于2003年结婚，育有两个儿子。罗素·克洛是好莱坞当红男星，代表作品有《角斗士》、《美丽心灵》、《怒海争锋》more
10月，喜剧演员丹尼·德维托(Danny Devito)宣布与妻子Rhea Perlman离婚。两人1971年相识相恋，并在同居11年后结婚，共同育有两个女儿和一个儿子。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
11月，富贵猫(Baby Phat)设计师吉莫拉·李·西蒙斯与男友、《血腥钻石》中的杰曼·翰苏(Djimon Hounsou)分手，结束5年多的恋人关系。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
11月，《特种部队：眼镜蛇的崛起》男星丹尼斯·奎德(Dennis Quaid)正式申请与妻子Kimberly离婚。 REUTERS/Fred Prouser
11月，美国著名流行摇滚歌手艾希莉·辛普森(Ashlee Simpson)与男友Vincent Piazza分手，结束了一年半的恋人关系。 REUTERS/Andrew Burton
下一个
皇室宝贝 Royal babies
(Reuters) - 盘点各国皇室宝贝，含着金汤匙出生的他们一出生就备受瞩目。
24小时时事新闻(12月12日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
年终盘点：讣告类 Notable Deaths of 2012
(Reuters) -盘点在2012年逝世的名人们。
莫言领取2012年诺贝尔文学奖 Mo Yan 2012
(Reuters) - 2012年诺贝尔奖颁发典礼12月10日在瑞典首都斯德哥尔摩音乐厅举行。瑞典国王卡尔十六世—古斯塔夫为中国作家莫言颁发了诺贝尔文学奖的奖章和证书。
精选图集
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.