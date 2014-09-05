明星情侣说分手 Celebrity breakups 2014
好莱坞女星格温妮斯·帕特洛(Gwyneth Paltrow)今年3月宣布与丈夫克里斯·马汀(Chris Martin)宣布分手。两人拥有两个女儿。 REUTERS/Files
6月，西班牙型男影星安东尼奥·班德拉斯(Antonio Banderas)与妻子美国女星美兰妮·姬菲芙(Melanie Griffith)结束两人18年的婚姻。美兰妮与安东尼奥育有17岁女儿Stella。 REUTERSmore
《摩登家庭》女星索菲娅·维加拉(Sofia Vergara)和未婚夫尼克•勒布分手Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb broke up in May. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Casper Smart ended their relationship in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Thicke and Paula Patton split after nine years of marriage in February. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas ended their two-year relationship in April. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Golfer Rory McIlroy broke off his engagement to tennis player Caroline Wozniacki in May. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Amy Poehler and Will Arnett filed for divorce in April. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Hilary Duff and former hockey player Mike Comrie separated in January. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rita Ora and Calvin Harris split up officially in June. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Marc Anthony and Topshop heiress Chloe Green split in February. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Eliza Dushku and former NBA player Rick Fox broke up in June after dating for five years. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supermodel Adriana Lima and former NBA player Marko Jaric separated in May. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
