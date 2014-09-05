版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 5日 星期五 11:46 BJT

明星情侣说分手 Celebrity breakups 2014

好莱坞女星格温妮斯·帕特洛(Gwyneth Paltrow)今年3月宣布与丈夫克里斯·马汀(Chris Martin)宣布分手。两人拥有两个女儿。 REUTERS/Files

好莱坞女星格温妮斯·帕特洛(Gwyneth Paltrow)今年3月宣布与丈夫克里斯·马汀(Chris Martin)宣布分手。两人拥有两个女儿。 REUTERS/Files

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
好莱坞女星格温妮斯·帕特洛(Gwyneth Paltrow)今年3月宣布与丈夫克里斯·马汀(Chris Martin)宣布分手。两人拥有两个女儿。 REUTERS/Files
Close
1 / 13
6月，西班牙型男影星安东尼奥·班德拉斯(Antonio Banderas)与妻子美国女星美兰妮·姬菲芙(Melanie Griffith)结束两人18年的婚姻。美兰妮与安东尼奥育有17岁女儿Stella。 REUTERS/Jon Nazca

6月，西班牙型男影星安东尼奥·班德拉斯(Antonio Banderas)与妻子美国女星美兰妮·姬菲芙(Melanie Griffith)结束两人18年的婚姻。美兰妮与安东尼奥育有17岁女儿Stella。 REUTERSmore

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
6月，西班牙型男影星安东尼奥·班德拉斯(Antonio Banderas)与妻子美国女星美兰妮·姬菲芙(Melanie Griffith)结束两人18年的婚姻。美兰妮与安东尼奥育有17岁女儿Stella。 REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
2 / 13
《摩登家庭》女星索菲娅·维加拉(Sofia Vergara)和未婚夫尼克•勒布分手Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb broke up in May. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

《摩登家庭》女星索菲娅·维加拉(Sofia Vergara)和未婚夫尼克•勒布分手Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb broke up in May. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
《摩登家庭》女星索菲娅·维加拉(Sofia Vergara)和未婚夫尼克•勒布分手Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb broke up in May. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
3 / 13
Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Casper Smart ended their relationship in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Casper Smart ended their relationship in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Casper Smart ended their relationship in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 13
Robin Thicke and Paula Patton split after nine years of marriage in February. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton split after nine years of marriage in February. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Robin Thicke and Paula Patton split after nine years of marriage in February. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
5 / 13
Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas ended their two-year relationship in April. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas ended their two-year relationship in April. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas ended their two-year relationship in April. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
6 / 13
Golfer Rory McIlroy broke off his engagement to tennis player Caroline Wozniacki in May. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Golfer Rory McIlroy broke off his engagement to tennis player Caroline Wozniacki in May. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Golfer Rory McIlroy broke off his engagement to tennis player Caroline Wozniacki in May. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 13
Amy Poehler and Will Arnett filed for divorce in April. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett filed for divorce in April. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Amy Poehler and Will Arnett filed for divorce in April. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
8 / 13
Hilary Duff and former hockey player Mike Comrie separated in January. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hilary Duff and former hockey player Mike Comrie separated in January. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Hilary Duff and former hockey player Mike Comrie separated in January. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 13
Rita Ora and Calvin Harris split up officially in June. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Rita Ora and Calvin Harris split up officially in June. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Rita Ora and Calvin Harris split up officially in June. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
10 / 13
Marc Anthony and Topshop heiress Chloe Green split in February. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Marc Anthony and Topshop heiress Chloe Green split in February. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Marc Anthony and Topshop heiress Chloe Green split in February. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
11 / 13
Eliza Dushku and former NBA player Rick Fox broke up in June after dating for five years. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Eliza Dushku and former NBA player Rick Fox broke up in June after dating for five years. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Eliza Dushku and former NBA player Rick Fox broke up in June after dating for five years. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 13
Supermodel Adriana Lima and former NBA player Marko Jaric separated in May. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Supermodel Adriana Lima and former NBA player Marko Jaric separated in May. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Supermodel Adriana Lima and former NBA player Marko Jaric separated in May. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
《福布斯》电视女星吸金榜 Highest paid TV actresses 2014

《福布斯》电视女星吸金榜 Highest paid TV actresses 2014

下一个

《福布斯》电视女星吸金榜 Highest paid TV actresses 2014

《福布斯》电视女星吸金榜 Highest paid TV actresses 2014

《福布斯》公布电视剧女演员收入排行榜，《摩登家庭》女星索菲娅·维加拉以年赚3,700万美元的收入，连续三年荣登榜首，每集片酬高达32.5万美元。

2014年 9月 5日
24小时时事新闻(9月5日) 24hours

24小时时事新闻(9月5日) 24hours

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 9月 4日
全球竞争力排行榜 Mcompetitive Knowledge Economy

全球竞争力排行榜 Mcompetitive Knowledge Economy

世界经济论坛公布《全球竞争力报告》，瑞士连续第六年傲居榜首，中国排名升至第28。

2014年 9月 4日
24小时时事新闻(9月4日) 24hours

24小时时事新闻(9月4日) 24hours

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 9月 3日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐