明星情侣说分手 Celebrity breakups 2014
好莱坞女星格温妮斯•帕特洛(Gwyneth Paltrow)今年3月宣布与歌手丈夫克里斯•马汀(Chris Martin)分手。两人拥有两个孩子。 REUTERS/Files
西班牙型男影星安东尼奥•班德拉斯(Antonio Banderas)与妻子美国女星美兰妮•姬菲芙(Melanie Griffith)6月结束两人18年的婚姻。两人育有17岁女儿Stella。 REUTERS/Jon Namore
《摩登家庭》女星索菲娅•维加拉(Sofia Vergara)于5月份宣布和未婚夫尼克•勒布(Nick Loeb)分手。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
拉丁天后詹妮弗•洛佩兹与小17岁的男友斯玛特(Casper Smart)于6月分手。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
美国歌手罗宾•西克(Robin Thicke)与好莱坞演员妻子宝拉•巴顿(Paula Patton)于2月决定结束9年婚姻。二人于2005年结婚，2010年儿子出生。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
英国哈里王子和女友克蕾希达•波纳斯(Cressida Bonas)于4月分手，他们已经交往2年。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
世界头号高尔夫球手罗里•麦克罗伊(Rory McIlroy)5月份取消与沃兹尼亚奇(Caroline Wozniacki)的婚约。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
美国著名喜剧演员威尔•阿奈特(Will Arnett)于4月份正式发起和喜剧演员、制作人、编导艾米•波勒(Amy Poehler)的离婚诉讼。两人结婚9年，育有两个年幼的儿子。他们在18个月之前已分居。REUTERS/Fmore
美国新生代女演员、流行乐女歌手、企业家、设计师及词曲创作者希拉里•达夫(Hilary Duff)于1月已与丈夫迈克•科姆里(Mike Comrie)友好离婚。两人2010年夏结婚。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholsmore
瑞塔•奥拉(Rita Ora)与加尔文•哈里斯(Calvin Harris)，这两位英国流行乐坛的代表人物于6月分手。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
詹妮弗•洛佩兹的前夫、歌手马克•安东尼(Marc Anthony)与名媛克洛伊•格林(Chloe Green)于2月分手。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
女星艾丽莎•杜什库(Eliza Dushku)和NBA球星里克•福克斯(Rick Fox)于6月结束长达5年的感情。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
维多利亚的秘密天使超模阿德瑞娜•利玛(Adriana Lima)与前NBA球星丈夫马科•贾里奇(Marko Jaric)5月宣布结束他们5年的婚姻。两人于2009年的情人节步入结婚殿堂，共有两个女儿。 REUTERS/Dmore
