盘点明星设计师 Celebrity designers
乐坛天后蕾哈娜转战时尚界，与英国著名时装品牌River Island跨界合作，新品于2013年春季上市。早在2011年，蕾哈娜就曾于阿玛尼合作推出自己设计的第一系列。 REUTERS/Neil Hall
现年26岁的奥尔森姐妹完成从童星到设计师的华丽转身，俩人创造一系列时尚品牌，并于2012年获得美国时装设计师协会大奖“年度女装设计师”奖，其销售额突破10亿美元。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
美国“NoDoubt”乐团主唱格温·史蒂芬妮于2004年创立服装品牌L.A.M.B.。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
美国说唱音乐教父Jay-Z于1995年创立Rocawear品牌，凭借嘻哈文化与音乐时尚融合的独特魅力，迅速发展为风靡全球的潮流代表品牌，年销售额达10亿美金。 REUTERS/Pool
英国超模凯特·莫斯早在2007年就与英国高街品牌Top Shop展开合作，掀起数波抢购狂潮。 REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
美国流行乐小天王贾斯汀·汀布莱克于2005年涉足时尚界，与老友特雷斯·阿亚拉共同创立服装品牌“William Rast”。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
美国流行天后碧昂斯在2005年与母亲合作推出服装品牌 House Of Dereon。 REUTERS/John Kolesidis
美国时尚偶像妮可·里奇在2008年推出自己担任设计师的首饰品牌House of Harlow，并凭借1960系列配饰获得“年度女企业家”的殊荣。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
“吹牛老爹”肖恩·康布斯被称为最具商业头脑的艺人之一，他早在1991年就创立了自己的服装品牌Sean John，随后涉足更多领域，与苹果、阿迪达斯及雅诗兰黛展开跨界合作。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
美国红星杰西卡·辛普森于2004年创立时尚品牌“Jessica Simpson Collection”，2005年正式推出一系列自创品牌的服装鞋履及配饰。 REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Bono helped launch the earth-friendly Edun clothing line. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Victoria Beckham launched her own denim line in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kanye West debuted his women's label DW Kanye West during Paris Fashion Week in October 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jamore
Jennifer Lopez launched her Sweetface line in 2005. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Sienna Miller launched her Twelve8Twelve line in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Will.i.am is behind the i.am fashion line. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Chloe Sevigny designs the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony line. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hilary Duff is behind the Stuff by Hilary Duff line and Femme for DKNY. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
50 Cent is behind the G-Unit Clothing Company. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Elizabeth Hurley has her own swimwear line. REUTERS/File
Nicky Hilton has her own Nicholai fashion line. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Elle Macpherson has her own lingerie collection. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
