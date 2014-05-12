麻辣星妈大集结 Celebrity moms
贝嫂维多利亚与小女儿“小七”(Harper)。维多利亚与贝克汉姆还育有三个儿子，分别是长子布鲁克林(Brooklyn)、次子罗密欧(Romeo)和三子克鲁兹(Cruz)。(2013年3月9日，法国巴黎) REUTERS/more
《Vogue》杂志美国版主编安娜·温图尔(Anna Wintour)与女儿Bea Shaffer(碧·夏弗)是时尚界最显赫的一对母女。(2012年7月2日，巴黎) REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
摇滚天后Pink与丈夫、全美越野摩托车手凯瑞·哈特(Carey Hart)注视着他们的女儿Willow Sage。Pink于2011年6月诞下女儿。(摄于2011年11月13日，洛杉矶) REUTERS/Gus Ruelmore
安吉丽娜·朱莉(Angelina Jolie)与养子马多克斯(Maddox)。布拉德·皮特与安吉莉娜·茱莉拥有“联合国家庭”，两人共收养了3个孩子，并于2006年和2008年诞下女儿希洛和一对龙凤胎诺克斯与维维妮。(20more
拉丁天后詹妮弗·洛佩兹(Jennifer Lopez)抱着龙凤胎之一的儿子麦克斯(Max)。洛佩兹与前夫马克·安东尼2008年2月诞下一对龙凤胎。(摄于2010年11月20日，比弗利山) REUTERS/Phil McCmore
摇滚歌手兼设计师格温·史蒂芬尼(左)与儿子金斯顿·罗斯代尔(Kingston Rossdale)。(2012年3月16日，加州) REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
歌坛大姐大麦当娜与养子大卫(David Ritchie)。(2014年1月26日) REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
女星安迪·麦克道尔(Andie MacDowell)与女儿莎拉(Sarah Margaret)(2012年5月27日，戛纳) REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
老牌女星梅兰尼·格里菲斯(Melanie Griffith)与女儿斯特拉(Stella Banderas)。(2014年3月4日，巴黎) REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
90年代名模艾拉·麦克弗森(Elle Macpherson)与小儿子Cy在环球影城度假村休闲。(2011年8月24日，奥兰多) REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski/Universal Orlando
英国女星凯特·贝金赛尔(Kate Beckinsale)与女儿莉莉(Lily Mo Sheen)。(2009年12月3日，纽约) REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
富贵猫品牌设计师吉莫拉·李·西蒙斯(Kimora Lee Simmons)和她的孩子们。(2009年9月15日，纽约) REUTERS/Cary Horowitz
奧斯卡聋哑影后、同时是最年轻的影后得主玛丽·玛特琳(Marlee Matlin)与女儿伊莎贝尔(Isabelle)。(2009年5月6日，好莱坞) REUTERS/Fred Prouser
加拿大歌坛天后席琳·迪翁(Celine Dion)与丈夫雷恩·安杰利(Rene Angelil)带着大儿子查尔斯，及一对双胞胎男孩抵达凯撒皇宫酒店。大儿子查尔斯于2001年出生，双胞胎男孩于2010年诞生。(摄于2011more
范思哲设计总监多娜泰拉·范思哲(Donatella Versace)与女儿阿莱格拉(Allegra)。多娜泰拉拥有范思哲集团20%的股权，而其女儿阿莱格拉则拥有50%股权。(摄于2011年11月8日，纽约) REUTERmore
性感女星波姬·小丝(Brooke Shields)与丈夫、好莱坞剧作家Chris Henchy及女儿罗恩(Rowan)、格瑞尔(Grier)幸福亮相。(摄于2009年5月2日，美国丘吉尔马场) REUTERS/Brentmore
超模辛迪·克劳馥(Cindy Crawford)的儿子Presley和女儿Kaya继承了妈妈的绝美相貌。(摄于2007年8月14日，美国阿纳海姆) REUTERS/Fred Prouser
WHO调查显示印度城市空气最脏 India Air Pollution
(Reuters) - 世界卫生组织（WHO）对世界主要城市空气污染情况的调查研究发现，新德里空气最脏，而北京的数据则和北京的天空一样模糊不明。
24小时时事新闻(5月13日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
委内瑞拉民众排长队购买日用品 Long lines in Venezuela
(Reuters) - 为遏制委内瑞拉通胀飙升，总统马杜罗总统对所有日用品价格实施管制，民众需排队购买生活用品。
英拉被控渎职 或将面临弹劾 Yingluck Stand Down
(Reuters) - 英拉连连遇挫，在被泰国宪法法院裁定违宪、被解除总理职务后，反贪污委员会又决定对英拉提起诉讼，指控其渎职。
