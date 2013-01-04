摄影猎手的世界 Celebrity photographers' world
2012年7月17日，美国纽约，好莱坞巨星汤姆·克鲁斯离婚后与女儿苏瑞首次见面，吸引大批媒体现场报道。据称，凯蒂与汤姆·克鲁斯的离婚协议中表示，凯蒂获得女儿苏瑞的单独监护权。 REUTERS/Keith Bedford
2010年1月26日，美国犹他州帕克城，摄影师追着拍摄走在街道上的凯蒂·霍尔姆斯(中)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2010年10月22日，印度拉贾斯坦邦Ranthambhore国家公园，美国流行音乐歌手凯蒂·佩里和拉塞尔·布兰德举行婚礼的饭店工作人员和保安阻止摄影记者拍照。 REUTERS/Stringer
2007年5月4日，美国洛杉矶，名媛帕丽斯·希尔顿在法院听证会结束后离开。法院因帕丽斯·希尔顿在缓刑期内无照驾驶判处其45天监禁。帕丽斯·希尔顿曾因酒后开车和不开灯驾驶被罚款和暂扣驾驶执照，现处于缓刑期。 REUTERSmore
摄影记者在法院外面围观拍摄帕丽斯·希尔顿的车辆。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2007年6月7日，美国洛杉矶西好莱坞地区，帕丽斯·希尔顿在家中接受“软禁”，媒体摄影记者聚集在住宅大门外等候。帕丽斯·希尔顿因为违反交通规则罪被判入狱45天。然而希尔顿只坐了3天牢，就改为在家中接受“软禁”。在各方压力more
2007年10月11日，美国洛杉矶，美国流行歌手布兰妮·斯皮尔斯驾车驶离高级法院。布兰妮与前夫凯文·费德林自提出离婚申请以来争夺两个儿子的监护权。REUTERS/Fred Prouser
2008年1月23日，美国洛杉矶，摄影记者聚集在高级法院外面等待拍摄出席听证会的布兰妮。 REUTERS/Hector Mata
2008年1月14日，美国洛杉矶，布兰妮的前夫凯文·费德林(Kevin Federline)离开法院。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2011年6月23日，美国洛杉矶，好莱坞话题女星林赛·罗韩离开法院。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
2008年5月1日，加拿大温哥华素里，Nickelback乐队的主唱查德·克罗格(Chad Kroeger)(左)因醉酒驾驶出席法院听证会。 REUTERS/Andy Clark
2009年10月13日，美国华盛顿，摄影师争相拍摄出席一个博物馆活动的《绝望主妇》女星伊娃·朗格利亚(Eva Longoria)。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
2009年3月5日，美国洛杉矶，摄影记者聚集等待拍摄因殴打前女友蕾哈娜出席听证会的歌手克里斯·布朗(Chris Brown)。 REUTERS/Phil McCarten
2010年8月24日，英国伦敦，英国创作歌手乔治·迈克尔(George Michael)现身法庭。他被控于2010年7月4日服用毒品，在昏迷状态下驾驶车辆。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning
2009年9月4日，美国纽约，摄影记者在《欲望都市2》电影版片场拍摄莎拉·杰西卡(Jessica Parker)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
下一个
本周中国区精选(12月28日-1月4日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦12月28日至1月4日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
好莱坞最具商业价值明星榜 Best Actors For The Buck
(Reuters) - 福布斯网站Forbes.com公布好莱坞最具商业价值的明星榜单，奥斯卡影后娜塔丽·波特曼名列榜首，片商在她身上每投资1美元便可赚到42.70美元。
精选图集
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.
Views from America's National Parks
Spectacular views from America's national parks.
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.