众星写真大赏
(由左至右)超模妮娜·阿格戴尔(Nina Agdal)、莉莉·奥尔德里奇(Lily Aldridge)、克莉茜·泰根(Chrissy Teigen)。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
女星杰西卡·查斯坦(Jessica Chastain)。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
美国著名饶舌歌手坎耶·维斯特(Kanye West)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
男星布拉德·皮特(Brad Pitt)和乔纳·希尔(Jonah Hill)。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
第78届奥斯卡最佳女主角瑞茜·威瑟斯彭(Reese Witherspoon)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
美国演员编剧、制作人蒂娜·菲(Tina Fey)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
男星约翰·古德曼(John Goodman)(左)和比利·克里斯托(Billy Crystal)。REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
导演阿娃·杜威内(Ava DuVernay)。 REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
美国著名电影演员和制片人罗伯特·德尼罗(Robert De Niro)，曾多次赢得不同的影视奖项，是当今美国影坛最具影响力和最受欢迎的演员之一。 REUTERS / Adrien Veczan
西班牙影星佩内洛普·克鲁兹(Penelope Cruz)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
美国CNN金牌主播安德森·库珀(Anderson Cooper)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
美国社交名媛帕丽斯·希尔顿(Paris Hilton)。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
马克·沃尔伯格(Mark Wahlberg)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
喜剧演员克里斯·洛克(Chris Rock)(右)和罗莎里奥·道森(Rosario Dawson)。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
美国女演员蒂尔达·斯文顿(Tilda Swinton)，曾获得第80届奥斯卡最佳女配角。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
“金刚狼”休·杰克曼(Hugh Jackman)。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
脱衣舞娘蒂塔·万提斯(Dita Von Teese)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
女星凯拉·奈特莉(Keira Knightley)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第86届奥斯卡金像奖最佳女主角凯特·布兰切特(Cate Blanchett)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
女星朱丽安·摩尔(Julianne Moore)(左)和科洛·莫瑞兹(Chloe Grace Moretz)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
