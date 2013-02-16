最有权势的女星 Celebrity Power Women
《福布斯》杂志公布2012年度“最有权势的女星”榜单，“脱口秀女王”奥普拉•温弗瑞荣登榜首。她增加了在24小时不停播的奥普拉·温弗瑞电视网(OWN)上亮相的时间，还将在《白宫管家》(The Butler)中出演一个角色。more
美国女歌手Lady Gaga排名第二，拥有2,600万名Twitter粉丝，过去一年里揽下5,200万美元收入，除了继续与魅可艾滋基金会合作之外，她还创办了自己的非营利组织“天生如此基金会”。 REUTERS/Andremore
美国著名女歌手碧昂丝名列第三，原有热歌和美国销量突破百万张的新专辑《4》为其带来不菲收入。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第四名：拉丁天后詹妮弗·洛佩兹，在过去一年里获得5200万美元的收入。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第五名：拉丁歌手夏奇拉，曾两次赢得格莱美大奖，她还是联合国儿童基金会大使和“赤足基金会”(Barefoot Foundation)创始人。 REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz
第六名：美国著名脱口秀节目主持人和演员艾伦·德杰尼勒斯，曾夺得十多个艾美奖和无数因慈善努力的其他奖项。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第七名：性感女神安吉丽娜·朱莉，还担任联合国亲善大使及联合国难民署(UNHCR)高级专员特使。REUTERS/Andreas Rentz/Pool
第八名：热门美剧《摩登家庭》中的女星索菲娅·维加拉。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第九名：《哈利波特》系列书籍作者J.K.罗琳。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
第十名：32岁的超模吉赛尔·邦辰，过去一年赚得约4,500万美元。REUTERS/Eric Thayer
下一个
本周中国区精选(2月1日-8日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦2月1日至8日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
福布斯科技富豪榜Top tech billionaires
(reuters) - 《福布斯》杂志公布2012年度全球科技领域富豪榜单，微软创始人比尔·盖茨以61亿美元的净资产位列榜单首位。
全球生活成本排行榜 Top 10 most expensive cities
(Reuters) - 经济学人信息部(EIU)发布全球生活成本排行榜，日本东京重回全球生活成本最高的城市。
夏威夷旅游业火热 Life in Hawaii
(REUTERS) - 美国夏威夷州旅游官员称，由于航班增多和美元贬值，2012年度前往夏威夷观光的游客人数飙升至纪录高位。
精选图集
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.