女性名人权势榜 Celebrity Power Women
《福布斯》杂志公布2012年度“女性名人权势榜”，“脱口秀女王”奥普拉•温弗瑞荣登榜首。她增加了在24小时不停播的奥普拉·温弗瑞电视网(OWN)上亮相的时间，还将在《白宫管家》(The Butler)中出演一个角色。 Rmore
美国女歌手Lady Gaga排名第二，拥有2,600万名Twitter粉丝，过去一年里揽下5,200万美元收入，除了继续与魅可艾滋基金会合作之外，她还创办了自己的非营利组织“天生如此基金会”。 REUTERS/Andremore
美国著名女歌手碧昂丝名列第三，原有热歌和美国销量突破百万张的新专辑《4》为其带来不菲收入。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第四名：拉丁天后詹妮弗·洛佩兹，在过去一年里获得5200万美元的收入。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第五名：拉丁歌手夏奇拉，曾两次赢得格莱美大奖，她还是联合国儿童基金会大使和“赤足基金会”(Barefoot Foundation)创始人。 REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz
第六名：美国著名脱口秀节目主持人和演员艾伦·德杰尼勒斯，曾夺得十多个艾美奖和无数因慈善努力的其他奖项。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第七名：性感女神安吉丽娜·朱莉，还担任联合国亲善大使及联合国难民署(UNHCR)高级专员特使。REUTERS/Andreas Rentz/Pool
第八名：热门美剧《摩登家庭》中的女星索菲娅·维加拉。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第九名：《哈利波特》系列书籍作者J.K.罗琳。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
第十名：32岁的超模吉赛尔·邦辰，过去一年赚得约4,500万美元。REUTERS/Eric Thayer
