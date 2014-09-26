版本:
名人抗议忙 Celebrity protesters

Leonardo DiCaprio takes part in a march against climate change in New York, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Leonardo DiCaprio takes part in a march against climate change in New York, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (L), French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (3rd L), animal activist Jane Goodall (C), former United States Vice President Al Gore (3rd R), United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (2nd R) and French Environment Minister Segolene Royal (R) take part in the "People's Climate March" down 6th Ave in Manhattan, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (L), French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (3rd L), animal activist Jane Goodall (C), former United States Vice President Al Gore (3rd R), United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (2nd R) and French Environment Minister Segolene Royal (R) take part in the "People's Climate March" down 6th Ave in Manhattan, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain Ron Johnson (center R) greets rapper Nelly on West Florissant during ongoing protests in reaction to the shooting of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain Ron Johnson (center R) greets rapper Nelly on West Florissant during ongoing protests in reaction to the shooting of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
French actress Marion Cotillard and Greenpeace activists protest inside a mock prison cell, in support of fellows activists who were detained on the Greenpeace boat Arctic Sunrise, during a protest action at Palais Royal place in Paris November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French actress Marion Cotillard and Greenpeace activists protest inside a mock prison cell, in support of fellows activists who were detained on the Greenpeace boat Arctic Sunrise, during a protest action at Palais Royal place in Paris November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Comedian and presenter Russell Brand speaks during an anti-austerity rally in Parliament Square in London June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Comedian and presenter Russell Brand speaks during an anti-austerity rally in Parliament Square in London June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actor James Cromwell protests from inside a crate during a PETA demonstration demanding Air France stop flying monkeys to laboratories, inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California April 28, 2014. The placard in French reads: "Cruelty should not travel". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor James Cromwell protests from inside a crate during a PETA demonstration demanding Air France stop flying monkeys to laboratories, inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California April 28, 2014. The placard in French reads: "Cruelty should not travel". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Damon Albarn and actor Jude Law protest against the detention in Russia of Greenpeace activist Frank Hewitson, outside the Russian Embassy in London October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Musician Damon Albarn and actor Jude Law protest against the detention in Russia of Greenpeace activist Frank Hewitson, outside the Russian Embassy in London October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Spanish actor Javier Bardem (L) and his brother Carlos applaud as they attend a protest against government austerity measures in Madrid July 19, 2012. The placard reads, "Our cut will be with a guillotine". REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish actor Javier Bardem (L) and his brother Carlos applaud as they attend a protest against government austerity measures in Madrid July 19, 2012. The placard reads, "Our cut will be with a guillotine". REUTERS/Susana Vera
Actor George Clooney (2nd L) and his father Nick Clooney (2nd R) are arrested for civil disobedience after protesting the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, at the Sudan Embassy in Washington March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Actor George Clooney (2nd L) and his father Nick Clooney (2nd R) are arrested for civil disobedience after protesting the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, at the Sudan Embassy in Washington March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Academy Award-nominated actor Mark Ruffalo (C) and Academy Award-nominated director Josh Fox (R) participate in a protest against hydraulic fracturing outside the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Academy Award-nominated actor Mark Ruffalo (C) and Academy Award-nominated director Josh Fox (R) participate in a protest against hydraulic fracturing outside the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Actress Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Actress Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Singer Lady Gaga speaks at a rally in Portland, Maine, September 20, 2010 urging members of the Senate to repeal the military rule banning openly gay people from serving in the armed forces. REUTERS/Joel Page

Singer Lady Gaga speaks at a rally in Portland, Maine, September 20, 2010 urging members of the Senate to repeal the military rule banning openly gay people from serving in the armed forces. REUTERS/Joel Page
Actress Pamela Anderson poses with a person dressed as a seal as part of PETA's protest of the Canadian seal hunt at Queen's Park in Toronto, October 23, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Pamela Anderson poses with a person dressed as a seal as part of PETA's protest of the Canadian seal hunt at Queen's Park in Toronto, October 23, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actors and anti-war demonstrators Susan Sarandon (L) and Sean Penn stand together to listen to speeches as thousands of protesters gathered on the National Mall to rally against the war in Iraq, in Washington January 27, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Actors and anti-war demonstrators Susan Sarandon (L) and Sean Penn stand together to listen to speeches as thousands of protesters gathered on the National Mall to rally against the war in Iraq, in Washington January 27, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
