科学神教下的名人 Celebrity Scientologists

好莱坞影星汤姆·克鲁斯近期成为各大媒体头条，因为其妻凯蒂·霍尔姆斯提交离婚申请，并要求对两人的女儿苏瑞拥有唯一监护权。媒体纷纷推测，苏瑞和科学神教是离婚的核心所在。新闻集团董事长默多克并在Tweeter上称，汤姆·克鲁斯是科学神教(又称山达基教)第二或第三号人物，该教派“令人毛骨悚然”但很有钱。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

好莱坞影星汤姆·克鲁斯近期成为各大媒体头条，因为其妻凯蒂·霍尔姆斯提交离婚申请，并要求对两人的女儿苏瑞拥有唯一监护权。媒体纷纷推测，苏瑞和科学神教是离婚的核心所在。新闻集团董事长默多克并在Tweeter上称，汤姆·克鲁斯是科学神教(又称山达基教)第二或第三号人物，该教派“令人毛骨悚然”但很有钱。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
科学神教是一套信仰与修行活动的体系及宗教，教会是由科幻小说作家罗纳德·贺伯特(Lafayette Ronald Hubbard)于20世纪50年代在美国成立，其前身来源于罗纳德·贺伯特出版的一本名为《戴尼提》的自我帮助系统书。科学神教是世界上最受争议的宗教之一，常被媒体描述为邪教，拥有美国演员约翰·特拉沃尔塔(John Travolta)(左)等许多名人教徒。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

科学神教是一套信仰与修行活动的体系及宗教，教会是由科幻小说作家罗纳德·贺伯特(Lafayette Ronald Hubbard)于20世纪50年代在美国成立，其前身来源于罗纳德·贺伯特出版的一本名为《戴尼提》的自我帮助系统书。科学神教是世界上最受争议的宗教之一，常被媒体描述为邪教，拥有美国演员约翰·特拉沃尔塔(John Travolta)(左)等许多名人教徒。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
电视明星珍娜·艾夫曼(Jenna Elfman)亦是教徒。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

电视明星珍娜·艾夫曼(Jenna Elfman)亦是教徒。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
女演员柯尔斯蒂·艾莉(Kirstie Alley)。 REUTERS/Allison Joyce

女演员柯尔斯蒂·艾莉(Kirstie Alley)。 REUTERS/Allison Joyce
演员兼歌手朱丽叶·刘易斯(Juliette Lewis)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

演员兼歌手朱丽叶·刘易斯(Juliette Lewis)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
摇滚传奇猫王的妻子普里西拉(Priscilla)。据调查记者珍妮特·莱特曼(Janet Reitman)所著的《走进科学神教》称，普里西拉20世纪70年代加入该教，在教堂将女儿丽莎·玛丽抚养长大。 REUTERS/Nikki Boertman

摇滚传奇猫王的妻子普里西拉(Priscilla)。据调查记者珍妮特·莱特曼(Janet Reitman)所著的《走进科学神教》称，普里西拉20世纪70年代加入该教，在教堂将女儿丽莎·玛丽抚养长大。 REUTERS/Nikki Boertman
猫王之女丽莎·玛丽(Lisa Marie Presley)也为教徒。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

猫王之女丽莎·玛丽(Lisa Marie Presley)也为教徒。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
女演员坎迪丝·伯根(Candice Bergen)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

女演员坎迪丝·伯根(Candice Bergen)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
摇滚怪杰Beck。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

摇滚怪杰Beck。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
《广告狂人》女星伊丽莎白·莫斯(Elisabeth Moss)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

《广告狂人》女星伊丽莎白·莫斯(Elisabeth Moss)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
爵士钢琴大师奇克·柯瑞亚(Chick Corea)。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

爵士钢琴大师奇克·柯瑞亚(Chick Corea)。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
演员丹尼·马斯特森(Danny Masterson)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

演员丹尼·马斯特森(Danny Masterson)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
《老友记》中的演员吉奥瓦尼·瑞比西(Giovanni Ribisi)。 REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

《老友记》中的演员吉奥瓦尼·瑞比西(Giovanni Ribisi)。 REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
著名歌手鲍勃·吉尔道夫的女儿皮绮斯(Peaches Geldof)。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

著名歌手鲍勃·吉尔道夫的女儿皮绮斯(Peaches Geldof)。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
演员凯瑟琳·贝尔(Catherine Bell)。 REUTERS/Mike Theiler

演员凯瑟琳·贝尔(Catherine Bell)。 REUTERS/Mike Theiler
女星莉亚·蕾米妮(Leah Remini)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

女星莉亚·蕾米妮(Leah Remini)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
汤姆·克鲁斯第一任妻子美美·罗杰斯(Mimi Rogers)，据报道罗杰斯也是克鲁斯信奉科学神教的引路人。 REUTERS/Fred Prouser

汤姆·克鲁斯第一任妻子美美·罗杰斯(Mimi Rogers)，据报道罗杰斯也是克鲁斯信奉科学神教的引路人。 REUTERS/Fred Prouser
演员Jason Lee。 REUTERS/Phil McCarten

演员Jason Lee。 REUTERS/Phil McCarten
配音演员南茜·卡特莱特(Nancy Cartwright)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

配音演员南茜·卡特莱特(Nancy Cartwright)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
女星碧悠·菲利浦(Bijou Phillips)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

女星碧悠·菲利浦(Bijou Phillips)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
