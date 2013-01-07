2013消费电子展 CES
全球最大的科技盛会--拉斯维加斯消费电子展(CES)于1月7日开幕。今年最引人注目的创新可能是一些使日常生活更互联、更智能的产品和技术。(摄于1月6日) REUTERS/Rick Wilking
此次CES展会的会场面积将超过176,516平方米。(摄于1月5日) REUTERS/Steve Marcus
一名日本朝日电视台的记者体验HAPIfork。它是一个拥有无线蓝牙、电容式传感器和振动马达的“智能叉子”，由法国的HAPIlabs制造，和iPhone的一个应用程序配对，可以跟踪我们在用餐时每一口所摄取的食物量。 REUmore
为了推广旗下的3D打印服务，Sculpteo推出了一款名为3DPCase的iPhone应用，可以帮助用户自行设计iPhone保护套。(一个打印出的两个面部iPhone保护壳。) REUTERS/Rick Wilking
一名女子展示Nectar移动电源，将能为移动设备提供长达两周的电源。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
平板电脑iPad屏幕显示Dish Explorer应用程序。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
iPad Mini屏幕显示出德尔福(Delphi)汽车连接应用程序界面。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
一名工作人员将一个智能手机浸入啤酒中，以展示HzO公司的WaterBlock防水技术。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
LG 84英寸Ultra HD 3D电视，售价为19,999.99美元。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
可挂载摄像机EGO，內置Wi-Fi。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
精灵雷神Gila鼠标，拥有12个按键。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
一名男子布置索尼展厅。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
一名技术人员布置三星展厅的视频墙。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
工作人员布置松下展厅。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
一名灯光师布置卡西欧展厅。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
下一个
24小时时事新闻(1月8日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
明星“猎人” Celebrity photographers' world
(Reuters) - 摄影记者如同“猎人”般围绕在名人周围，做好准备、蹲守、等待、按下快门，为读者带来新闻或娱乐性的图片。
年度图片(奇趣类) Oddly of the year 2012
(Reuters) - 路透公布2012年度奇趣类最佳图片，网罗天下奇闻轶事。
盘点改国籍的名人 Abandon Citizenship Celebrities
(Reuters) - 盘点改国籍的名人。
精选图集
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.