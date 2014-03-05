香奈儿进超市 Chanel Shopping
在巴黎时装周应接不暇的各大品牌发布会中，香奈儿的秀场总是别出心裁独树一帜。2014年3月4日，著名设计师卡尔·拉格菲尔德(Karl Lagerfeld)将位于巴黎大展览馆(又名大皇宫)的秀场变身为一个大超市。 REUTEmore
所有货架上的商品都冠以香奈儿的名字，印上双C标志。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
模特走秀仿若逛超市，走完一圈需要4分钟。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
模特走完秀后，就开始在超市内随意选购物品，当然这是免费的。 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
香奈儿设计师卡尔·拉格菲尔德表示，这是对奢侈品的另一种解释。 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
卡尔·拉格菲尔德牵手超模卡拉迪瓦伊(Cara Delevingne)，闲庭信步逛“超市”。 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
优雅采购。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
一名模特推着购物车大采购。 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
宽阔的购物空间。 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
一名模特“选购”商品。REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
“超市”美景。REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
精心挑选。 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
“情侣”在超市采购。REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
美国流行乐坛天后蕾哈娜现身“香奈儿超市”。REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
观众观秀。 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
观众自拍留念。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
超模卡拉迪瓦伊。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
