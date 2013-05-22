又是一年花开时 Chelsea Flower Show
由英国皇家园艺协会主办的一年一度的“切尔西花展”在伦敦举行，500个参展者将向公众展示五彩缤纷的花卉植物。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
今年是切尔西花展的一百周年，于5月21日至25日对公众开放。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
英国女王伊丽莎白二世携皇室成员于5月20日驾临切尔西花展。REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool
5月20日为媒体采访日，一名模特展示用鲜花设计的衣服。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
切尔西花展上售卖的糖果色雨靴。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
别致的花盆造型。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
雕塑师Mehrdad Tafreshi的作品。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
兰花雕塑。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
醉人花海。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
如画美景。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
鲜花城堡。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
满天繁星。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
繁花似锦。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
怒放的羽扇豆。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
英国人花园中传统的土地神矮人雕像。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
唯美葱花。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
大丽花。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
风信子。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
葱花。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
百合花。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
一种仙人掌花。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
瓢虫罂粟。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
大丽Honka花。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
下一个
24小时时事新闻(5月22日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
中国式相亲 Matchmaking in China 2013
(Reuters) - 随着现在单身青年的不断增多、及其家里的催促和晚婚压力，社会出现了种类繁多的相亲方式，为这些“剩男”、“剩女”们牵线搭桥。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(9)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
委内瑞拉厕纸荒 Venezuela's toilet paper shortage
(Reuters) - 由于担心卫生纸紧缺，大批委内瑞拉民众涌入超市抢购囤积卫生纸。
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.