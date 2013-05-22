版本:
又是一年花开时 Chelsea Flower Show

由英国皇家园艺协会主办的一年一度的“切尔西花展”在伦敦举行，500个参展者将向公众展示五彩缤纷的花卉植物。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

今年是切尔西花展的一百周年，于5月21日至25日对公众开放。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

英国女王伊丽莎白二世携皇室成员于5月20日驾临切尔西花展。REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool

5月20日为媒体采访日，一名模特展示用鲜花设计的衣服。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

切尔西花展上售卖的糖果色雨靴。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

别致的花盆造型。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

雕塑师Mehrdad Tafreshi的作品。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

兰花雕塑。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

醉人花海。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

如画美景。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

鲜花城堡。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

满天繁星。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

繁花似锦。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

怒放的羽扇豆。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

英国人花园中传统的土地神矮人雕像。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

唯美葱花。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

大丽花。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

风信子。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

葱花。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

百合花。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

一种仙人掌花。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

瓢虫罂粟。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

大丽Honka花。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

