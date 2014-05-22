花之韵 Chelsea Flower Show 2014
A Nymphaea 'Attraction' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTmore
A model wearing a dress made of 1000 Orchida Vanda petals, designed by Judith Blacklock, poses for photographemore
A visitor makes notes at a display of lupins during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 201more
Allium 'Purple Rain' plants are seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTEmore
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch attends the media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stmore
A woman photographs a floral display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Water drops are seen on a leaf during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stemore
A stall holder from Holland works on her display at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. Rmore
An exhibitor carries a floral display into the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby more
Foxgloves (Digitalis Purpurea) are seen at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby more
A Lilium 'Vancouver' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERSmore
A Tulip 'Cummins' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stmore
An exhibitor is reflected in a mirror as she arranges flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London May 16more
A woman wears a flower-decorated hat during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTEmore
A man tends Bonsai trees during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wemore
A man waters Roses during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A stall holder attaches an eye to a figure on his display of edible leaves such as cabbages and lettuce at themore
