图片 | 2014年 5月 22日 星期四 14:41 BJT

花之韵 Chelsea Flower Show 2014

A Nymphaea 'Attraction' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 22日 星期四
A Nymphaea 'Attraction' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A model wearing a dress made of 1000 Orchida Vanda petals, designed by Judith Blacklock, poses for photographers in the M & A Garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 22日 星期四
A model wearing a dress made of 1000 Orchida Vanda petals, designed by Judith Blacklock, poses for photographers in the M & A Garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor makes notes at a display of lupins during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 22日 星期四
A visitor makes notes at a display of lupins during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Allium 'Purple Rain' plants are seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 22日 星期四
Allium 'Purple Rain' plants are seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch attends the media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 22日 星期四
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch attends the media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman photographs a floral display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman photographs a floral display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 22日 星期四
A woman photographs a floral display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Water drops are seen on a leaf during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 22日 星期四
Water drops are seen on a leaf during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A stall holder from Holland works on her display at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2014年 5月 22日 星期四
A stall holder from Holland works on her display at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
An exhibitor carries a floral display into the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 5月 22日 星期四
An exhibitor carries a floral display into the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Foxgloves (Digitalis Purpurea) are seen at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 5月 22日 星期四
Foxgloves (Digitalis Purpurea) are seen at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Lilium 'Vancouver' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 22日 星期四
A Lilium 'Vancouver' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Tulip 'Cummins' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 22日 星期四
A Tulip 'Cummins' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An exhibitor is reflected in a mirror as she arranges flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 5月 22日 星期四
An exhibitor is reflected in a mirror as she arranges flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman wears a flower-decorated hat during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 22日 星期四
A woman wears a flower-decorated hat during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man tends Bonsai trees during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 22日 星期四
A man tends Bonsai trees during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man waters Roses during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A man waters Roses during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 22日 星期四
A man waters Roses during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A stall holder attaches an eye to a figure on his display of edible leaves such as cabbages and lettuce at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2014年 5月 22日 星期四
A stall holder attaches an eye to a figure on his display of edible leaves such as cabbages and lettuce at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
