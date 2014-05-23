版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 23日 星期五 16:02 BJT

花之韵 Chelsea Flower Show 2014

2014年5月19日，由英国皇家园艺协会(RHS)主办的“2014年度切尔西花展”绚丽开幕。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年5月19日，由英国皇家园艺协会(RHS)主办的“2014年度切尔西花展”绚丽开幕。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 23日 星期五
2014年5月19日，由英国皇家园艺协会(RHS)主办的“2014年度切尔西花展”绚丽开幕。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
1 / 18
19日为媒体开放日，20、21日为会员日，最后三天(22、23、24日）面向来自世界的全体参观者开放。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

19日为媒体开放日，20、21日为会员日，最后三天(22、23、24日）面向来自世界的全体参观者开放。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 23日 星期五
19日为媒体开放日，20、21日为会员日，最后三天(22、23、24日）面向来自世界的全体参观者开放。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
2 / 18
皇家园艺协会是世界最大的园艺协会，成立于1804年，至今已有210年历史。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

皇家园艺协会是世界最大的园艺协会，成立于1804年，至今已有210年历史。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 23日 星期五
皇家园艺协会是世界最大的园艺协会，成立于1804年，至今已有210年历史。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
3 / 18
每年从2月到11月协会都会组织16到19场花卉展览，其中切尔西花展最负盛名。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning

每年从2月到11月协会都会组织16到19场花卉展览，其中切尔西花展最负盛名。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2014年 5月 23日 星期五
每年从2月到11月协会都会组织16到19场花卉展览，其中切尔西花展最负盛名。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
4 / 18
切尔西花展奖被誉为“园艺界的奥斯卡奖”。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning

切尔西花展奖被誉为“园艺界的奥斯卡奖”。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2014年 5月 23日 星期五
切尔西花展奖被誉为“园艺界的奥斯卡奖”。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
5 / 18
切尔西花展起始于1913年，之后每年举办，去年花展走过整整一百年。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

切尔西花展起始于1913年，之后每年举办，去年花展走过整整一百年。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 23日 星期五
切尔西花展起始于1913年，之后每年举办，去年花展走过整整一百年。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
6 / 18
女王驾临。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

女王驾临。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 23日 星期五
女王驾临。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
7 / 18
今年会选出“钻喜奖”、最佳参展花园、年度皇家园艺协会青年花卉研究者奖等十二项大奖。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

今年会选出“钻喜奖”、最佳参展花园、年度皇家园艺协会青年花卉研究者奖等十二项大奖。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 23日 星期五
今年会选出“钻喜奖”、最佳参展花园、年度皇家园艺协会青年花卉研究者奖等十二项大奖。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
8 / 18
本次展览历时一周，参加总人数将达到20万。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

本次展览历时一周，参加总人数将达到20万。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 5月 23日 星期五
本次展览历时一周，参加总人数将达到20万。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 18
由园艺师们发挥艺术想象力，巧夺天工精心打理，各式花卉美不胜收。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

由园艺师们发挥艺术想象力，巧夺天工精心打理，各式花卉美不胜收。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 5月 23日 星期五
由园艺师们发挥艺术想象力，巧夺天工精心打理，各式花卉美不胜收。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 18
曼妙花仙子。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

曼妙花仙子。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 23日 星期五
曼妙花仙子。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
11 / 18
睡莲。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

睡莲。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 23日 星期五
睡莲。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
12 / 18
“卷福”本尼迪克特·康伯巴奇(Benedict Cumberbatch)亲临花展。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

“卷福”本尼迪克特·康伯巴奇(Benedict Cumberbatch)亲临花展。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 23日 星期五
“卷福”本尼迪克特·康伯巴奇(Benedict Cumberbatch)亲临花展。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
13 / 18
百合花蕊。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

百合花蕊。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 23日 星期五
百合花蕊。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
14 / 18
含苞待放的“康明斯”郁金香。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

含苞待放的“康明斯”郁金香。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 23日 星期五
含苞待放的“康明斯”郁金香。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
15 / 18
帽美如花。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

帽美如花。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 5月 23日 星期五
帽美如花。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
16 / 18
花团锦簇。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

花团锦簇。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 5月 23日 星期五
花团锦簇。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
17 / 18
花舞霓裳。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

花舞霓裳。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 5月 23日 星期五
花舞霓裳。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
本周中国区精选(5月16日-23日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(5月16日-23日) China Weekly

下一个

本周中国区精选(5月16日-23日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(5月16日-23日) China Weekly

(Reuters) - 聚焦5月16日至23日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2014年 5月 23日
泰国军方发动政变 Coup in Thailand

泰国军方发动政变 Coup in Thailand

(Reuters) - 泰国军方首脑巴育周四在电视讲话中宣布政变，军方已从看守政府手中接管政权，暂时中止宪法。

2014年 5月 23日
花之韵 Chelsea Flower Show 2014

花之韵 Chelsea Flower Show 2014

(Reuters) -

2014年 5月 22日
福布斯足坛球星收入榜 Highest-paid soccer players

福布斯足坛球星收入榜 Highest-paid soccer players

(Reuters) - 《福布斯》公布2013年度足球运动员的收入排行榜，随着贝克汉姆的退役，C罗以7300万美元的年收入力压梅西排名首位。

2014年 5月 22日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐