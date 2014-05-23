花之韵 Chelsea Flower Show 2014
2014年5月19日，由英国皇家园艺协会(RHS)主办的“2014年度切尔西花展”绚丽开幕。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
19日为媒体开放日，20、21日为会员日，最后三天(22、23、24日）面向来自世界的全体参观者开放。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
皇家园艺协会是世界最大的园艺协会，成立于1804年，至今已有210年历史。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
每年从2月到11月协会都会组织16到19场花卉展览，其中切尔西花展最负盛名。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning
切尔西花展奖被誉为“园艺界的奥斯卡奖”。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning
切尔西花展起始于1913年，之后每年举办，去年花展走过整整一百年。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
女王驾临。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
今年会选出“钻喜奖”、最佳参展花园、年度皇家园艺协会青年花卉研究者奖等十二项大奖。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
本次展览历时一周，参加总人数将达到20万。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
由园艺师们发挥艺术想象力，巧夺天工精心打理，各式花卉美不胜收。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
曼妙花仙子。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
睡莲。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
“卷福”本尼迪克特·康伯巴奇(Benedict Cumberbatch)亲临花展。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
百合花蕊。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
含苞待放的“康明斯”郁金香。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
帽美如花。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
花团锦簇。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
花舞霓裳。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
