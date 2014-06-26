陈光标纽约高调行善 Chen Guangbiao
2014年6月25日，中国富豪陈光标在美国纽约中央公园船屋餐厅举行慈善午宴，宴请200多名贫民与流浪汉用餐。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
陈光标上周分别在《纽约时报》和《华尔街日报》以中英文双语刊登大幅广告，称“寻找1000名美国穷人及流浪汉，餐后每人领取300美元”。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
150名志愿者被要求穿着绿色或蓝色红军装，并佩戴印有红色“志愿者”字样的袖标。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
陈光标在活动现场演唱迈克尔‧杰克逊的歌曲《We Are the World》，并表演变魔术。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
但餐后仅几名流浪汉领得300美元现金。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
其余流浪汉则被告知以凭证为准，前往纽约下城救助站总部领取现金。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
餐食内容包括三文鱼、牛排和甜点。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
这次活动是陈光标与美国纽约“救援使命”慈善组织合办。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
陈光标称，警方认为安保现场秩序维护等问题会场最多只能容纳300人，因此取消在草坪上的700人宴席。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
纽约市援助会执行董事克雷格·梅耶斯(Craig Mayes)称，陈光标捐给援助会9万美元，使得援助会有能力为500人提供90天的食物，而这与陈光标在广告中的承诺大相径庭。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
