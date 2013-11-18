中国将启动“单独两孩”政策 Children of China
2013年11月15日，中国共产党十八届三中全会公布的《中共中央关于全面深化改革若干重大问题的决定》中提出，启动实施一方是独生子女的夫妇可生育两个孩子的政策。(2013年10月15日，浙江嘉兴，一位体校老师帮助学生矫正姿more
政策目的是逐步调整完善生育政策，促进人口长期均衡发展。(2013年8月10日，安徽合肥，一位妈妈给孩子洗澡。) REUTERS/Stringer
国家卫计委副主任王培安表示，单独两孩政策的启动在全国不设统一时间表，由各省(区、市)根据实际情况确定。(2013年8月6日，上海郊区的公共泳池里，一个男孩躺在水中嬉戏。)REUTERS/Aly Song
卫计委官员还称，现阶段还不能实施普遍可以生育两个孩子的政策。(2013年8月3日，湖北武汉，婴儿在护理中心练习游泳。)REUTERS/Stringer
劳动人口减少，社会老龄化加深，出生人口性别比持续偏高等成为政策出台的重要原因。(2013年7月11日，上海街头，一位母亲带领两个女儿穿过街道。)REUTERS/Carlos Barria
中国自上世纪70年代末开始实行计划生育，迄今已有30余年，由于计划生育累计少生了4亿多人。(2013年2月10日，香港尖沙咀购物区，孩子们在栅栏后观看新年游行。)REUTERS/Bobby Yip
目前独生子女政策已对中国显现出不利影响，有数据显示，15-59岁间的中国劳动人口首次下滑。(2013年4月24日，四川雅安，一位母亲给孩子喂饭。)REUTERS/Stringer
分析人士称，计划生育政策也是中国居民储蓄率居高不下的原因之一。(2013年3月31日，北京，一个男孩在室内游乐场的球池里玩耍。)REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
独生子女政策的另一个不利影响是导致性别比例失衡。(2013年3月4日，上海，一个女孩站在集装箱改造成的住房外。)REUTERS/Aly Song
2013年1月10日，浙江嘉兴，在农民工子弟幼儿园里，一个女孩在午睡时间玩耍。REUTERS/William Hong
2012年10月3日，上海，孩子们坐在车顶观看中秋节烟花表演。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2012年9月25日，河南漯河，一个男孩在幼儿园里做鬼脸。REUTERS/Jason Lee
2012年9月5日，山西太原，幼儿园的孩子们学习如何应对突发情况。REUTERS/Stringer
2012年8月2日，杭州陈经纶体校游泳馆，一个男孩参加游泳训练。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2012年7月7日，2012国际3D魔幻艺术中国特别展在浙江杭州举行，一家人在一幅3D画前合影。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2012年6月14日，甘肃酒泉，一个男孩拿着玩具枪在游乐场里玩耍。REUTERS/Jason Lee
