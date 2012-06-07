关注农民工子女 Children of China's Migrant Workers 2012
2012年6月1日，北京，一个农民工的孩子在幼儿园上厕所。当日是国际儿童节，是少年儿童的节日。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
舞蹈老师志愿者在农民工子弟幼儿园教孩子们舞蹈，以庆祝六一儿童节。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
男孩们坐在幼儿园的教室内休息，其他孩子在外面排练六一儿童节的表演节目。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
幼儿园孩子们观看六一儿童节表演。REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名志愿者在幼儿园教孩子们跳舞，庆祝六一儿童节。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
女孩们在幼儿园跳舞，庆祝六一儿童节。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一个男孩抓住幼儿园的围栏向外观望。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
5月4日，农民工孩子在住处附近玩呼啦圈。 REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
6月1日，安徽合肥，学生们在农民工子弟小学的教室内学习。 REUTERS/Stringer
安徽合肥，一个学生趴在教室的椅子上午睡。 REUTERS/Stringer
2月17日，浙江嘉兴，小学生打乒乓球。 REUTERS/Stringer
1月9日，四川成都，一名打工者带着孩子在建筑工地吃饭。 REUTERS/Stringer
2011年11月14日，湖北武汉，幼儿园孩子们准备睡午觉。 REUTERS/Stringer
2011年11月14日，湖北武汉，一位教师在办公室内批注作业，学生们在办公室旁边的教室内学习。 REUTERS/Stringer
2011年6月1日，安徽合肥，孩子们躺在教室的课桌上睡觉。 REUTERS/Stringer
2011年7月5日，安徽合肥，一户家庭躺在三车汽车的车厢上睡觉。 REUTERS/Stringer
2011年5月27日，北京，一位农民工妇女在屋外洗衣服，其孩子在旁边玩耍。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2011年5月27日，北京，一个农民工的孩子坐在床上玩耍。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2009年10月1日，安徽合肥，一位农民工在住处调整电视信号。 REUTERS/Jianan Yu
2007年11月13日，四川遂宁，小学生们在学校内打乒乓球。 REUTERS/Stringer
