版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 11月 8日 星期四 14:09 BJT

图说十八大 China 18th National Congress

中国共产党第十八次全国代表大会于11月8日上午9时在北京人民大会堂开幕，会期11月8日至11月14日，共7天。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

中国共产党第十八次全国代表大会于11月8日上午9时在北京人民大会堂开幕，会期11月8日至11月14日，共7天。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
中国共产党第十八次全国代表大会于11月8日上午9时在北京人民大会堂开幕，会期11月8日至11月14日，共7天。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 21
人民大会堂。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

人民大会堂。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
人民大会堂。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
2 / 21
中国共产党第十八次全国代表大会应出席代表2268人，特邀代表57人，共2325人，实到2309人。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

中国共产党第十八次全国代表大会应出席代表2268人，特邀代表57人，共2325人，实到2309人。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
中国共产党第十八次全国代表大会应出席代表2268人，特邀代表57人，共2325人，实到2309人。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
3 / 21
少数民族代表步入会场。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

少数民族代表步入会场。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
少数民族代表步入会场。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
4 / 21
一名安保人员在人民大会堂外站岗。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

一名安保人员在人民大会堂外站岗。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
一名安保人员在人民大会堂外站岗。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
5 / 21
一名安保人员向记者示意。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

一名安保人员向记者示意。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
一名安保人员向记者示意。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 21
胡锦涛搀扶江泽民落座。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

胡锦涛搀扶江泽民落座。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
胡锦涛搀扶江泽民落座。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
7 / 21
胡锦涛与江泽民交谈。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

胡锦涛与江泽民交谈。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
胡锦涛与江泽民交谈。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
8 / 21
于11日7日召开的十八大预备会议通过习近平为大会秘书长。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

于11日7日召开的十八大预备会议通过习近平为大会秘书长。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
于11日7日召开的十八大预备会议通过习近平为大会秘书长。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
9 / 21
(由左至右)胡锦涛、江泽民、温家宝出席会议。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

(由左至右)胡锦涛、江泽民、温家宝出席会议。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
(由左至右)胡锦涛、江泽民、温家宝出席会议。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
10 / 21
会议现场。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

会议现场。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
会议现场。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
11 / 21
中国国家主席胡锦涛代表中共第十七届中央委员会向大会作题为《坚定不移沿着中国特色社会主义道路前进为全面建成小康社会而奋斗》的报告。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

中国国家主席胡锦涛代表中共第十七届中央委员会向大会作题为《坚定不移沿着中国特色社会主义道路前进为全面建成小康社会而奋斗》的报告。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
中国国家主席胡锦涛代表中共第十七届中央委员会向大会作题为《坚定不移沿着中国特色社会主义道路前进为全面建成小康社会而奋斗》的报告。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
12 / 21
与会代表。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

与会代表。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
与会代表。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
13 / 21
礼仪小姐在会场外合影。 REUTERS/David Gray

礼仪小姐在会场外合影。 REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
礼仪小姐在会场外合影。 REUTERS/David Gray
Close
14 / 21
礼仪小姐与武警合影。 REUTERS/David Gray

礼仪小姐与武警合影。 REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
礼仪小姐与武警合影。 REUTERS/David Gray
Close
15 / 21
一名武警在人民大会堂外站岗。 REUTERS/David Gray

一名武警在人民大会堂外站岗。 REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
一名武警在人民大会堂外站岗。 REUTERS/David Gray
Close
16 / 21
一名安保人员在会场内执勤。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

一名安保人员在会场内执勤。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
一名安保人员在会场内执勤。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 21
少数民族代表在会场外合影。 REUTERS/David Gray

少数民族代表在会场外合影。 REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
少数民族代表在会场外合影。 REUTERS/David Gray
Close
18 / 21
警察在会场外巡逻。 REUTERS/David Gray

警察在会场外巡逻。 REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
警察在会场外巡逻。 REUTERS/David Gray
Close
19 / 21
一位代表手执会议章程。 REUTERS/David Gray

一位代表手执会议章程。 REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
一位代表手执会议章程。 REUTERS/David Gray
Close
20 / 21
与会代表步出会场。 REUTERS/David Gray

与会代表步出会场。 REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
与会代表步出会场。 REUTERS/David Gray
Close
21 / 21
重播
下一图片集
澳门：浮华背后 Away from the Glitz of Macau

澳门：浮华背后 Away from the Glitz of Macau

下一个

澳门：浮华背后 Away from the Glitz of Macau

澳门：浮华背后 Away from the Glitz of Macau

(Reuters) - 自1999年回归之后，澳门开放博彩业及旅游业的发展为当地经济带来巨大变化，但繁荣背后暗藏矛盾，如贫富悬殊、基础设施建设缓慢。

2012年 11月 8日
韩国高考复读生 South Korea Students

韩国高考复读生 South Korea Students

(Reuters) - 韩国高考复读生在寄宿学校过着苦行僧般的生活。韩国首尔市郊的一所学校禁止男女生说话，监控摄像头观察着学生的一举一动。这里的学生接触不到电视、网络、手机或是MP3。

2012年 11月 7日
24小时时事新闻(11月8日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(11月8日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2012年 11月 7日
奥巴马成功连任 America Election Day

奥巴马成功连任 America Election Day

(Reuters) - 美国数个电视网络报导，尽管经济低迷且失业率高企，现任总统奥巴马仍战胜共和党候选人罗姆尼获得连任。

2012年 11月 7日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐