图说十八大 China 18th National Congress
中国共产党第十八次全国代表大会于11月8日上午9时在北京人民大会堂开幕，会期11月8日至11月14日，共7天。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
人民大会堂。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
中国共产党第十八次全国代表大会应出席代表2268人，特邀代表57人，共2325人，实到2309人。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
少数民族代表步入会场。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名安保人员在人民大会堂外站岗。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名安保人员向记者示意。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
胡锦涛搀扶江泽民落座。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
胡锦涛与江泽民交谈。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
于11日7日召开的十八大预备会议通过习近平为大会秘书长。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
(由左至右)胡锦涛、江泽民、温家宝出席会议。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
会议现场。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
中国国家主席胡锦涛代表中共第十七届中央委员会向大会作题为《坚定不移沿着中国特色社会主义道路前进为全面建成小康社会而奋斗》的报告。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
与会代表。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
礼仪小姐在会场外合影。 REUTERS/David Gray
礼仪小姐与武警合影。 REUTERS/David Gray
一名武警在人民大会堂外站岗。 REUTERS/David Gray
一名安保人员在会场内执勤。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
少数民族代表在会场外合影。 REUTERS/David Gray
警察在会场外巡逻。 REUTERS/David Gray
一位代表手执会议章程。 REUTERS/David Gray
与会代表步出会场。 REUTERS/David Gray
