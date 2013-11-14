中国单身老人渴望觅得生活伴侣 China Ageing Love
2013年11月9日，上海市政府赞助的年度相亲活动举行，参与活动年龄上限从45岁提高到60岁，约4万名单身单身人士参加了今年的活动。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
中国离婚率已连续七年攀升。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
根据官方数据，2012年，中国的离婚率同比增幅首次超过结婚率。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
中国老龄委办公室公布的数据显示，2013年中国60岁以上老年人口将突破2亿，到2050年左右，老年人口将达到全国人口的三分之一。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
据中国媒体报道，北京是中国离婚率最高的城市，比例为39%。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
美国离婚率约为50%，英国离婚率为42%。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
中国已推出多项举措鼓励单身老人寻找幸福。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2013年3月，中国推出“家和工程”，旨在培训“婚姻医生、情感护士”，助力解决婚姻亚健康。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
中国社科院一项调查显示，80%的丧偶老人有再婚愿望。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
现实中，老人们受到来自家庭、社会以及自身观念等各方面的限制，真正结成连理的寥寥无几。(2004年4月9日，江苏如皋，两位百岁老人。) REUTERS/Files
有专家指出，老人再婚意愿高但成功率低，儿女阻拦、赡养和财产问题是主要原因。(2007年3月13日，江苏淮安，老人们在社区活动中观看表演。) REUTERS/Patty Chen
2012年8月8日，湖北巴东，人们在广场上跳舞。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2013年10月16日，北京，一位老人坐在轮椅上晒太阳。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
