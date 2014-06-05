中国城市空气质量堪忧 China Air Pollution 2014
中国环境保护部副部长李干杰表示，中国城市环境空气质量形势严峻。(2014年4月27日，WEG世界极限运动大赛在上海举行。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
依据新的环境空气质量标准，74个新标准监测实施第一阶段城市环境空气质量达标城市比例仅为4.1%。(3月30日，安徽合肥，一名老人在雾霾天气中晨练。)REUTERS/Stringer
其它256个城市执行空气质量旧标准，达标城市比例为69.5%。(3月18日，上海，一名男子眺望东方明珠塔。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
李干杰表示，2014年一季度74个城市大气环境质量总体上是一个稳中向好的趋势，达标天数的比例增加5.1%，PM2.5浓度下降10.3%。(2月24日，北京景山公园) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
中国去年颁布《大气污染防治行动计划》，即《大气十条》。(摄于2月23日，北京街头) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
中国雾霾天气范围扩大，环境污染矛盾突出，能源结构调整势在必行。(2013年5月7日，辽宁沈阳) REUTERS/Stringer
近年来，中国空气污染越发严重，多个地区长期出现大面积雾霾，PM2.5指数超标威胁民众健康。(2013年12月9日，山西太原，热电厂的烟囱冒出滚滚浓烟。) REUTERS/Stringer
2013年1月12日，北京，车辆在雾霾天行驶在三环路上。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2013年10月28日，辽宁沈阳，远眺一栋大厦安装的电子显示屏。 REUTERS/Stringer
2013年11月19日，新疆五家渠，居民楼笼罩在雾霾中。 REUTERS/Stringer
2013年2月24日，吉林省吉林市，一位老人在松花江边锻炼身体。 REUTERS/Stringer
2013年2月28日，北京，一名女子在雾霾天戴着口罩骑车。REUTERS/China Daily
2013年11月20日，上海浦东地区一景。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
