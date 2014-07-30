中国重拳反腐 又一“大老虎”落马 Anti-Corruption
2014年7月29日，鉴于周永康涉嫌严重违纪，中共中央决定，依据《中国共产党章程》和《中国共产党纪律检查机关案件检查工作条例》的有关规定，由中共中央纪律检查委员会对其立案审查。(摄于2007年10月16日) REUTEmore
周永康于2007年担任中央政法委员会书记，中央社会治安综合治理委员会主任。(摄于2007年10月22日) REUTERS/Jason Lee
中共十八大以来，中国反腐败斗争坚持“老虎”、“苍蝇”一起打，严肃查处一些党员干部包括高级干部严重违纪问题。(摄于2007年10月15日) REUTERS/Jason Lee
6月30日，中共中央总书记习近平主持召开中央政治局会议，决定给予徐才厚开除党籍处分，对其涉嫌受贿犯罪问题及问题线索移送最高人民检察院授权军事检察机关依法处理。(摄于2009年10月27日) REUTERS/Kevin Lmore
6月30日 ，中纪委对国务院国资委原主任蒋洁敏、原公安部副部长李东生、中国石油天然气集团公司原副总经理王永春给予开除党籍以及行政开除处分，三人涉嫌犯罪问题及线索移送司法机关依法处理。(2007年3月19日，蒋洁敏在香港出more
李东生和蒋洁敏利用职务上的便利为他人谋取利益，索取、收受巨额贿赂，上述行为已构成严重违纪，其中受贿问题涉嫌违法犯罪。(2007年10月14日，李东生出席会议。) REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
2014年5月24日，检察机关以涉嫌受贿犯罪，依法对国家能源局副局长许永盛立案侦查并采取强制措施。(2013年10月15日，许永盛(前排右)在北京出席一个签约仪式。) REUTERS/Kota Endo/Pool
2013年9月22日，山东省济南市中级人民法院对中共中央政治局原委员、重庆市委原书记薄熙来受贿、贪污、滥用职权案作出一审判决，认定薄熙来犯受贿罪，判处无期徒刑，剥夺政治权利终身，并处没收个人全部财产；犯贪污罪，判处有期徒more
2013年11月22日，中国移动通信集团公司原副总经理、中国移动(香港)有限公司董事兼副总经理鲁向东因受贿罪，一审被判处无期徒刑。(2005年4月27日，鲁向东(左)在北京出席一个合作仪式。) REUTERS/Chinamore
2013年7月8日，中国原铁道部部长刘志军被法院以受贿罪、滥用职权罪数罪并罚，决定执行死刑，缓期二年执行。北京市检察院指控其于1986-2011年间收受财物6,460.54万元人民币，应以受贿罪、滥用职权罪追究刑事责任。more
