李克强当选中国国务院总理 China Appointed President
3月15日，十二届全国人大一次会议在人民大会堂举行第五次全体会议。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
根据《中华人民共和国宪法》，国家主席习近平提名李克强为国务院总理人选。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
大会经投票表决，任命李克强为中华人民共和国国务院总理。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
范长龙、许其亮为中央军事委员会副主席。曹建明为最高人民检察院检察长，周强为最高人民法院院长。 REUTERS/Barry Huang
习近平、李克强等投票。 REUTERS/Barry Huang
温家宝与李克强握手。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月14日，十二届全国人大一次会议在北京人民大会堂举行第四次全体会议。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
习近平当选中华人民共和国主席和中华人民共和国中央军事委员会主席。 REUTERS/Barry Huang
习近平高票获得超过法定当选的票数。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
代表排队投票。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
习近平投票。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
胡锦涛祝贺习近平当选。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
李源潮当选中华人民共和国副主席。这是1998年以来，首个非政治局常委当选国家副主席。(摄于3月11日) REUTERS/Jason Lee
张德江(左)当选为第十二届全国人民代表大会常务委员会委员长。张德江当选后，与吴邦国握手。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
习近平与中共中央政治局常委、国务院副总理李克强交谈。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
习近平、李克强与军方代表握手。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
代表准备投票。 REUTERS/Barry Huang
一名引导员引领习近平就坐。 REUTERS/Barry Huang
一名代表阅读选票。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
下一个
“帽”之风情 Ladies Day 2013
(Reuters) - 在切尔滕纳姆赛马节第二日--女士日，大批女性观众盛装出席赛马场。
24小时时事新闻(3月15日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
本周中国区精选(3月8日-15日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦3月8日至15日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
76岁阿根廷主教当选新任教皇 New Pope 2013
(Reuters) -当地时间3月13日，梵蒂冈西斯廷教堂屋顶烟囱冒出白烟，76岁的阿根廷枢机主教伯格里奥在115名红衣主教的秘密投票中以77票当选为第266任罗马教皇。伯格里奥获称为教皇弗朗西斯一世，成为近1,300年来首位非欧洲教皇。
精选图集
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.