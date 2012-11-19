直击珠海航展 China Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition
中国国际航空航天博览会于2012年11月13日至18日在珠海举行，吸引了来自39个国家和地区的近650家中外航空航天厂商参加，室内展览净面积达28,200平方米，展出的各种类型的飞机113架，数量之多均为历届航展之最。 more
本次珠海航展首次公开展示的数十款武器中，包括中国的攻击直升机、导弹、无人机和防空系统。(一名游客站在CZ-3B(右)和CZ-2E长征运载火箭附近。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
本次航展中最引人注目的是中国第二代隐形战斗机J-31。尽管官方称其为概念机，行业重量级刊物《Aviation Week》却表示该机与10月底短暂飞行的一架神秘飞机“极为相似”。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
解放军八一飞行表演队歼10战机亮相，进行了精彩的空中特技飞行表演。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
歼10战机。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
来自欧洲的“百年灵”机翼行走表演队展示空中飞行表演，两位女郎分别站在2架波音史提曼飞机顶部翩翩起舞。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
俄罗斯苏-27战机。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Rotorway直升机。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
工作人员搬运一个模拟导弹。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
空军官兵体验KPJH-04飞行模拟机。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
中国航空工业公司制造的Primus 150飞机。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
中国商用飞机研制的双发动机支线客机ARJ21翔凤客机。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
空乘服务员展示一架比亚乔的P180 Avanti II商务机。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
PL-9C(左)和SD-10导弹实际大小的模型。和往常一样，展厅内陈列有从肩扛武器和巡航导弹等各种规模武器。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
1:20带客舱剖面的波音747-8洲际客机模型。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
波音777-300ER飞机(左)和737-8 MAX模型。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
中国C919大型客机模型。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
一名服务员站在中国火箭的背景墙前面。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
游客观看飞行演示。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
下一个
梦寐工作在谷歌 Working at Google
(Reuters) - 揭秘谷歌全球各地办公室，展示职场人士梦想中的工作天堂。
世界上最大的核电站 World's largest nuclear plant
(Reuters) - 柏崎刈羽核电站位于日本新泻县柏崎市刈羽村，共有7台机组，是世界上发电能力最大的核电站。
塔图姆当选“最性感先生” Sexiest men alive
(Reuters) -《人物》杂志评出“在世最性感男人”榜单，《魔力麦克》中倾情出演的男影星钱宁·塔图姆荣登榜首。
本周中国区精选(11月9日-16日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦11月9日至16日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.