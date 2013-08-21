薄熙来庭审在即 China awaits Bo Xilai's trial
山东济南市中级人民法院发布公告，该院定于8月22日8时30分在第五法庭公开开庭审理被告人薄熙来受贿、贪污、滥用职权一案。(8月21日，一家电视台记者在济南中级人民法院前报道。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
济南市人民检察院起诉书指控，被告人薄熙来身为国家机关工作人员，利用职务上的便利，为他人谋取利益，非法收受他人财物，数额特别巨大；贪污公款，数额巨大；滥用职权，致使国家和人民利益遭受重大损失，情节特别严重，依法应当以受贿罪more
《纽约时报》报导称，薄熙来之子薄瓜瓜呼吁中国当局允许薄熙来有机会为自己辩护。(2012年5月24日，薄瓜瓜参加哈佛大学肯尼迪政府学院毕业典礼。) REUTERS/Brian Snyder
警察在济南中级人民法院内升旗。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
警察在法院内集合。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名警察在法院外站岗。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名记者在法院门前同警察交谈。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名保洁员清洁法院大门。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名男子在法院前留影。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
8月20日，一名外国记者在法院外报道。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名女子阅读法院审判薄熙来的公告。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2012年9月24日，四川省成都市中级法院对重庆市原副市长、公安局原局长王立军徇私枉法、叛逃、滥用职权、受贿案，作出一审宣判的视频截图。对王立军以徇私枉法罪判处有期徒刑七年；以叛逃罪判处有期徒刑二年，剥夺政治权利一年；以more
2012年8月9日，安徽省合肥市中级人民法院一审公开开庭审理被告人薄谷开来、张晓军故意杀人案。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
