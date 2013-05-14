上海松江民众抗议锂电池厂项目 China Battery Plant Protest
2013年5月11日，数以百计的抗议者聚集在上海街头，反对国轩新能源汽车动力电池基地落户松江，凸显环境污染问题引发的社会矛盾。 REUTERS/Aly Song
居民对合肥国轩高科动力能源有限公司拟建设电池厂的废水和废气排放感到忧虑。 REUTERS/Aly Song
《环球时报》曾报道称，松江区官员上月曾表示，拟建的工厂将仅生产锂电池并进行电池组拼装，不会允许其生产阳极和阴极板，该工厂项目是安全的。REUTERS/Aly Song
当日，抗议民众沿着一条繁华街道“散步”，并聚集在一处家乐福超市附近的十字路口，手持的标语牌上写着“我爱松江”。 REUTERS/Aly Song
这已是最近几周以来发生的第三起针对新建工厂项目的群众抗议活动。 REUTERS/Aly Song
抗议民众身穿反对修建污染工厂图案的T恤衫。REUTERS/Aly Song
5月1日，民众在松江区政府前抗议锂电池厂落户。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名抗议者手拿标语。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名抗议者高喊口号。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
REUTERS/Carlos Barria
REUTERS/Carlos Barria
REUTERS/Carlos Barria
