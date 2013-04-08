中国H7N9禽流感疫情 Bird Flu in China
近期中国部分省份出现多例人感染H7N9禽流感病例，在上海活禽市场的鸡、鸽子中也检出H7N9禽流感病毒。(4月5日，上海，技术人员捕杀批发市场的活禽。) REUTERS/Stringer
目前中国共报告21例确诊病例，其中死亡6人。报告的确诊病例间未发现流行病学联系。所有病例的密切接触者均已采取医学观察措施，未发现异常。(4月5日，安徽合肥，一个禽流感患儿接受治疗。) REUTERS/Stringer
中国农业部4月7日晚间发布新闻稿称，将全面开展家禽疫情排查和病毒监测，及时发现和消除隐患；坚持信息公开透明，及时对外发布监测阳性结果。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
农业部已将动物感染H7N9禽流感病毒暂时纳入一类动物疫病管理，针对动物中存在的病毒采取紧急、严厉的预防、控制、扑灭措施。(摄于4月6日，上海) REUTERS/Aly Song
农业部目前已在活禽市场、养殖场户和野禽中采集11,229份样品进行监测，相关样品检测工作仍在进行中。(摄于4月5日，北京) REUTERS/Jason Lee
针对目前的H7N9禽流感疫情，国家卫生和计划生育委员会表示，要坚持集中患者、集中专家、集中资源、集中救治的“四集中”原则，加强对重症病例的临床救治，尽最大可能减少死亡。(摄于4月3日，浙江杭州) REUTERS/Chanmore
国家卫生和计划生育委员会亦表示，要加强医院内感染预防和控制工作，杜绝医务人员感染，严防疫情扩散蔓延。(摄于4月4日，浙江杭州) REUTERS/Chance Chan
4月5日，上海，出行人群戴着口罩。 REUTERS/Aly Song
4月3日，广西上思县，动物疫病防治控制中心的检疫人员为活鸡注射H5N1禽流感疫苗。REUTERS/China Daily
4月5日，上海市场内的肉鸡。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
4月5日，安徽合肥，一名男子在活禽市场消毒。REUTERS/Stringer
4月5日，安徽合肥市疾病预防控制中心的人员利用H7N9病毒检测试剂检测疑似感染样本。 REUTERS/Stringer
合肥市疾控中心的人员展示H7N9病毒检测试剂。 REUTERS/Stringer
4月3日，浙江杭州，一名发烧患者(左)在医院接受治疗。 REUTERS/Chance Chan
4月4日，浙江杭州，一名医生处理一名H7N9禽流感患者的血液样本。 REUTERS/Chance Chan
4月4日，浙江杭州，一名67岁的H7N9禽流感重症患者抢救画面曝光。REUTERS/Chance Chan
