加拿大“夫妇间谍”事件 China-Canada Tensions
2014年8月4日，中国外交部表示，加拿大公民凯文·高(Kevin Garratt)(右二)、朱莉亚(Julia Dawn Garratt)(左二)涉嫌窃取中国军事目标、国防科研重要项目等情报资料，中国国家安全部门正对其more
中国外交部和新华社均未提及两人是否被拘捕，但中国外交部称，辽宁省国家安全厅已通报加拿大驻华使馆，夫妇二人的各项权利得到充分保证。(凯文·高夫妇与子女合影。) REUTERS/Simeon Garatt/Handout vmore
来自温哥华的凯文·高夫妇从1984年开始就在中国居住，2008年在中朝边境城市丹东开了一间“彼得咖啡室”。(摄于8月5日) REUTERS/Ben Blanchard
彼得咖啡室开业时的照片。 REUTERS/Simeon Garatt/Handout via Reuters
加拿大驻华使馆称，已知道两人被“拘押”的报导，目前正收集信息。 REUTERS/Ben Blanchard
凯文·高称自己在丹东市郊区开了一家祈祷和培训机构，经常有朝鲜人前往，当中有许多在回朝鲜前加入了基督教。(加拿大不列颠哥伦比亚省萨里，特拉诺瓦教堂恩典教会。) REUTERS/Ben Nelms
凯文·高夫妇27岁的儿子Simeon Garratt对表示，他对其父布道一事一无所知。Simeon Garratt住在温哥华，他称其父去年11月一直在温哥华。 REUTERS/Ben Nelms
凯文·高夫妇的小儿子Peter Garratt站在彼得咖啡室门外。 REUTERS/Ben Blanchard
哈珀的发言人及加拿大外长贝尔德拒绝就涉及凯文·高夫妇的任何方面发表评论。 REUTERS/Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva
事件可能会给加拿大总理哈珀11月的中国之行蒙上阴影。哈珀多年来以中国的人权纪录为由一直与中国保持着距离，但迫于商界的压力，他开始寻求改善两国关系。 REUTERS/Aaron Harris
