西非埃博拉疫区的中国医疗队
2014年11月26日，利比里首都亚蒙罗维亚，中国解放军医疗队参加埃博拉治疗中心启动仪式。 REUTERS/James Giahyue
当日，中国政府援建的埃博拉出血热诊疗中心正式交付使用。 REUTERS/James Giahyue
在启动仪式上，世卫组织驻利比里亚代表Peter Graaff博士欢迎中国驻利比亚大使张越。 REUTERS/James Giahyue
11月25日，在进入中国援建利比里亚埃博拉诊疗中心前，一名中国医疗队员为利比亚总统埃伦·约翰逊·瑟利夫测量体温。 REUTERS/James Giahyue
11月15日，中国人民解放军援助利比里亚医疗队抵达利比里亚蒙罗维亚罗伯茨机场，并接受体温测量。 REUTERS/James Giahyue
这支以第三军医大学为主体的160多人的医疗队来到利比里亚,帮助当地民众防控埃博拉疫情。(11月15日，一名中国医疗队员接受体温测量。) REUTERS/James Giahyue
11月15日，蒙罗维亚，一名当地男子阅读展板上颂扬中国援助医疗的内容。 REUTERS/James Giahyue
11月15日，中国人民解放军援助利比里亚医疗队抵达利比里亚蒙罗维亚罗伯茨机场。 REUTERS/James Giahyue
11月15日，利比亚蒙罗维亚罗伯茨机场，一名中国医疗队员接受体温测量。REUTERS/James Giahyue
