中国国际时装周 China Fashion Week

为期七天的中国国际时装周（2013/2014秋冬系列）于3月24日在北京开幕，来自国内外的36家品牌和机构、22位中外设计师、近110位设计及模特新秀举办23场时装发布、4项设计大赛总决赛以及11场新闻发布和论坛讲座等专业活动。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

锦绣德阳·中央民族大学西部创意之旅发布会。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

一名模特在后台化妆。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

MGPIN·毛戈平彩妆造型发布会，旨在通过彩妆艺术作品引发人们对战争的深刻反思，传递人类对和平与品质生活的向往。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

超现代女战士。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

高贵仕女。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

部落酋长。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

跪着来袭。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

暗夜女神。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

欧洲贵妇。REUTERS/Jason Lee

女王之风。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

脸谱服装。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

蝴蝶风。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

连体衣。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

蒙面抽象服。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

青春荡漾。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

春光乍泄。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

模特展示VISCAP创意总监袁冰的新品服装。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

