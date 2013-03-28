中国国际时装周 China Fashion Week
为期七天的中国国际时装周（2013/2014秋冬系列）于3月24日在北京开幕，来自国内外的36家品牌和机构、22位中外设计师、近110位设计及模特新秀举办23场时装发布、4项设计大赛总决赛以及11场新闻发布和论坛讲座等专more
锦绣德阳·中央民族大学西部创意之旅发布会。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名模特在后台化妆。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
MGPIN·毛戈平彩妆造型发布会，旨在通过彩妆艺术作品引发人们对战争的深刻反思，传递人类对和平与品质生活的向往。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
超现代女战士。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
高贵仕女。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
部落酋长。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
跪着来袭。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
暗夜女神。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
欧洲贵妇。REUTERS/Jason Lee
女王之风。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
脸谱服装。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
蝴蝶风。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
连体衣。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
蒙面抽象服。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
青春荡漾。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
春光乍泄。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
模特展示VISCAP创意总监袁冰的新品服装。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
路透3月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2013(1)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者3月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
路透3月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2013(2)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者3月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
24小时时事新闻(3月27日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
为地球熄灯一小时 Earth Hour 23 Mar 2013
(Reuters) -2013年3月23日，全球超过150个国家和地区的7000多座展开“熄灯一小时”接力，响应由世界自然基金会发起的“地球一小时”活动。
