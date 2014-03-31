秀场风云--中国时装周 China Fashion Week
2014年3月24日，中国国际时装周2014/15秋冬系列在北京拉开帷幕。(摄于3月28日) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
中国国际时装周创立于1997年，每年3月和10月分春夏和秋冬两季在北京举办。(摄于3月27日，一名模特在后台化妆。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
本季时装周吸引来自国内外的60家品牌和机构、47位中外设计师、近110位设计师及模特新秀参与。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
共举办30场专场发布、4项专业大赛、5个设计展览以及20余场新闻发布、论坛、专业讲座等近60项专业活动。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
在本季时装周上，传统的商业成衣类品牌也更多地由设计师主导发布，将设计驱动力置于核心。(维斯凯·袁冰发布会。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
北京服装学院学生设计作品发布会。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
佛手缘。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
天使之翼。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
野性妖娆。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
碟之梦。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
华丽宫廷风。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
神秘人。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
针织胡须。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名模特在后台休息。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
繁忙的后台。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名模特在后台休息。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
下一个
路透3月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2014
(Reuters) - 路透社全球摄影记者3月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
全球最易遭灾的城市和区域 Most risky cities
(Reuters) - 瑞士再保险公司发布报告，列出最易受地震、飓风、海啸等自然灾害威胁的10大城市和区域。日本东京-横滨区位居榜首，中国珠江三角洲及上海亦上榜。
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.