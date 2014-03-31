版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 31日 星期一 11:53 BJT

秀场风云--中国时装周 China Fashion Week

2014年3月24日，中国国际时装周2014/15秋冬系列在北京拉开帷幕。(摄于3月28日) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年3月24日，中国国际时装周2014/15秋冬系列在北京拉开帷幕。(摄于3月28日) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 3月 31日 星期一
2014年3月24日，中国国际时装周2014/15秋冬系列在北京拉开帷幕。(摄于3月28日) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
1 / 16
中国国际时装周创立于1997年，每年3月和10月分春夏和秋冬两季在北京举办。(摄于3月27日，一名模特在后台化妆。) REUTERS/Jason Lee

中国国际时装周创立于1997年，每年3月和10月分春夏和秋冬两季在北京举办。(摄于3月27日，一名模特在后台化妆。) REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 31日 星期一
中国国际时装周创立于1997年，每年3月和10月分春夏和秋冬两季在北京举办。(摄于3月27日，一名模特在后台化妆。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
2 / 16
本季时装周吸引来自国内外的60家品牌和机构、47位中外设计师、近110位设计师及模特新秀参与。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

本季时装周吸引来自国内外的60家品牌和机构、47位中外设计师、近110位设计师及模特新秀参与。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 3月 31日 星期一
本季时装周吸引来自国内外的60家品牌和机构、47位中外设计师、近110位设计师及模特新秀参与。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
3 / 16
共举办30场专场发布、4项专业大赛、5个设计展览以及20余场新闻发布、论坛、专业讲座等近60项专业活动。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

共举办30场专场发布、4项专业大赛、5个设计展览以及20余场新闻发布、论坛、专业讲座等近60项专业活动。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 3月 31日 星期一
共举办30场专场发布、4项专业大赛、5个设计展览以及20余场新闻发布、论坛、专业讲座等近60项专业活动。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 16
在本季时装周上，传统的商业成衣类品牌也更多地由设计师主导发布，将设计驱动力置于核心。(维斯凯·袁冰发布会。) REUTERS/Jason Lee

在本季时装周上，传统的商业成衣类品牌也更多地由设计师主导发布，将设计驱动力置于核心。(维斯凯·袁冰发布会。) REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 31日 星期一
在本季时装周上，传统的商业成衣类品牌也更多地由设计师主导发布，将设计驱动力置于核心。(维斯凯·袁冰发布会。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
5 / 16
北京服装学院学生设计作品发布会。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

北京服装学院学生设计作品发布会。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 31日 星期一
北京服装学院学生设计作品发布会。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
6 / 16
佛手缘。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

佛手缘。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 31日 星期一
佛手缘。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
7 / 16
天使之翼。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

天使之翼。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 3月 31日 星期一
天使之翼。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
8 / 16
野性妖娆。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

野性妖娆。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 3月 31日 星期一
野性妖娆。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
9 / 16
碟之梦。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

碟之梦。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 31日 星期一
碟之梦。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
10 / 16
华丽宫廷风。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

华丽宫廷风。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 31日 星期一
华丽宫廷风。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
11 / 16
神秘人。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

神秘人。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 31日 星期一
神秘人。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
12 / 16
针织胡须。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

针织胡须。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 31日 星期一
针织胡须。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
13 / 16
一名模特在后台休息。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

一名模特在后台休息。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 31日 星期一
一名模特在后台休息。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
14 / 16
繁忙的后台。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

繁忙的后台。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 31日 星期一
繁忙的后台。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
15 / 16
一名模特在后台休息。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

一名模特在后台休息。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 31日 星期一
一名模特在后台休息。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
路透3月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2014

路透3月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2014

下一个

路透3月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2014

路透3月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2014

(Reuters) - 路透社全球摄影记者3月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。

2014年 3月 28日
本周中国区精选(3月21日-28日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(3月21日-28日) China Weekly

(Reuters) - 聚焦3月21日至28日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2014年 3月 28日
全球最易遭灾的城市和区域 Most risky cities

全球最易遭灾的城市和区域 Most risky cities

(Reuters) - 瑞士再保险公司发布报告，列出最易受地震、飓风、海啸等自然灾害威胁的10大城市和区域。日本东京-横滨区位居榜首，中国珠江三角洲及上海亦上榜。

2014年 3月 28日
本周中国区精选(3月21日-28日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(3月21日-28日) China Weekly

(Reuters) - 聚焦3月21日至28日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2014年 3月 27日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐