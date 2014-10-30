中国时装周华美绽放 China Fashion Week
2014年10月25日，第十七届中国国际时装周在北京开幕。中国顶级高端时尚品牌NE·TIGER“明·礼”高级定制华服发布会作为开幕秀精彩上演。REUTERS/Jason Lee
10月25日，一名模特在设计师张志峰作品秀场上不慎跌倒。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
10月26日，夏娃的诱惑(EVE'S STEMPTATION)在中国时装周发布。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
此次夏娃的诱惑设计理念是让性感与自然同时发生，缓行人们对美丽的全新认识之“美缘于自然”。(一名观众在侧幕旁为模特拍照。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
10月27日，2015中国国际时装周“镜界MGP·2015毛戈平MGPIN彩妆造型趋势发布”在北京饭店金色大厅上演。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
自2004年以来，毛戈平学校持续在中国国际时装周期间进行彩妆发布。(一名模特展示毛戈平MGPIN彩妆造型。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
10月27日，一名模特展示毛戈平MGPIN彩妆造型。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
10月28日，一名模特在后台造型。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
10月28日，模特在“俄罗斯设计师联合发布会”上展示俄罗斯时装设计师设计的9家俄罗斯服装品牌的服装作品。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
10月29日，SEC•祁刚时装发布会在北京饭店金色大厅举行。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
SEC以真丝、蕾丝、羊毛、皮革、高科技材料等面料为主，采用提花、喷绘、手绘、珠绣、肌理再造等工艺打造精美华服。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
10月29日，中国国际时装周举行欧迪芬杯2014中国内衣设计大赛。REUTERS/Jason Lee
10月29日，模特在欧迪芬杯2014中国内衣设计大赛上走秀。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
10月29日，模特在欧迪芬杯2014中国内衣设计大赛上走秀。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
10月29日，模特在“董文梅·T100亲子童装发布会”上展示设计师董文梅的服装作品。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
10月29日，小模特为“董文梅·T100亲子童装发布会”走秀。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
10月29日，一名小模特在“董文梅·T100亲子童装发布会”后台造型。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
