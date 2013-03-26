中国“第一夫人”风采 China First Lady Peng Liyuan
中国国家主席习近平近日出访俄罗斯和非洲三国，夫人彭丽媛陪同出访，其优雅着装和得体举止引发国内网民热议。(3月25日，习近平及夫人彭丽媛在坦桑尼亚的尼雷尔国际机场挥手告别。) REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
中国政府在努力改善海外形象，在习近平访问俄罗斯、坦桑尼亚、南非及刚果共和国的一周行程中，彭丽媛也料将参与关于她个人的活动。 REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
3月25日，彭丽媛在坦桑尼亚的尼雷尔国际机场参加欢送仪式。REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
彭丽媛与坦桑尼亚总统夫人出席尼雷尔国际会议中心的开幕式活动。 REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
习近平与彭丽媛前往坦桑尼亚中国专家公墓凭吊。 REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
彭丽媛。 REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
3月24日，习近平与夫人彭丽媛乘专机抵达达累斯萨拉姆尼雷尔国际机场，开始对坦桑尼亚进行国事访问。 REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
彭丽媛参加欢迎仪式。REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
3月22日，习近平与夫人彭丽媛抵达莫斯科，开始对俄罗斯进行访问。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
参加欢迎仪式的彭丽媛。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
24小时时事新闻(3月26日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
中国国家主席习近平首次出访 Xi jinping 2013
(Reuters) - 中国国家主席习近平22日抵达莫斯科对俄罗斯进行访问，而后前往非洲三国并出席金砖国家峰会。这是习近平当选中国国家主席以来首次出访，夫人彭丽媛随同出访。
触目惊心的水污染 Polluted waterways
(Reuters) -2013年3月22日是第21届“世界水日”，今年的主题是“水合作”，因为对于水资源的保护，需要国家、政府、企业以及个人的积极参与。水源地保护和饮用水安全问题再次被重视。
迷人水世界 Water abstractions
(Reuters) - 盈盈一水间，令人仿若走入如画世界。
