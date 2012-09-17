版本:
中国

钓鱼岛争端在中国多地引发抗议 China-Japan Island Dispute 2012

作者
TYRONE SIU
2012年 9月 17日 星期一

A demonstrator kicks a glass window of the Japanese Seibu department store during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku and China calls the Diaoyu, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan flared in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with the government struggling to find a balance between venting public anger and...more

2012年 9月 17日 星期一
A demonstrator kicks a glass window of the Japanese Seibu department store during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku and China calls the Diaoyu, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan flared in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with the government struggling to find a balance between venting public anger and containing violence that could backfire ahead of a delicate leadership succession. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST BUSINESS)
Close
1 / 19
作者
ALY SONG
2012年 9月 17日 星期一

Policemen try to stop a protester during a demonstration near the Japanese consulate during a protest in Shanghai September 16, 2012. Angry anti-Japan protesters took to the streets of Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with Japan's prime minister urging Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic buildings from fresh assaults over a territorial dispute. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

2012年 9月 17日 星期一
Policemen try to stop a protester during a demonstration near the Japanese consulate during a protest in Shanghai September 16, 2012. Angry anti-Japan protesters took to the streets of Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with Japan's prime minister urging Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic buildings from fresh assaults over a territorial dispute. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Close
2 / 19
作者
BOBBY YIP
2012年 9月 17日 星期一

Protesters carry a banner during an anti-Japan protest march, over Japan's decision to buy the disputed island which Japan calls Senkaku and China calls Diaoyu island, in Hong Kong September 16, 2012. Angry anti-Japan protesters took to the streets of Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with Japan's prime minister urging Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic buildings from fresh assaults over a...more

2012年 9月 17日 星期一
Protesters carry a banner during an anti-Japan protest march, over Japan's decision to buy the disputed island which Japan calls Senkaku and China calls Diaoyu island, in Hong Kong September 16, 2012. Angry anti-Japan protesters took to the streets of Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with Japan's prime minister urging Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic buildings from fresh assaults over a territorial dispute. The banner reads, "In memory of 918. Recover Diaoyu Islands" "918", which refers to the Mukden Incident, an early event in the Second Sino-Japanese War. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Close
3 / 19
作者
JASON LEE
2012年 9月 17日 星期一

Demonstrators wave Chinese flags as they march during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in Chengdu September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan broke out in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, prompting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to urge Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic buildings from fresh assaults....more

2012年 9月 17日 星期一
Demonstrators wave Chinese flags as they march during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in Chengdu September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan broke out in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, prompting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to urge Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic buildings from fresh assaults. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Close
4 / 19
作者
JASON LEE
2012年 9月 17日 星期一

Police link arms to form a barrier, to block protesters from accessing the American consulate during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in Chengdu September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan broke out in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, prompting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to urge Beijing to protect his country's companies and...more

2012年 9月 17日 星期一
Police link arms to form a barrier, to block protesters from accessing the American consulate during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in Chengdu September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan broke out in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, prompting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to urge Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic buildings from fresh assaults. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Close
5 / 19
作者
BOBBY YIP
2012年 9月 17日 星期一

A protester carrying a picture of the disputed island, which Japan calls Senkaku and China calls Diaoyu islands, chants slogans during an anti-Japan protest march in Hong Kong September 16, 2012. Angry anti-Japan protesters took to the streets of Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with Japan's prime minister urging Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic buildings from fresh assaults over a territorial...more

2012年 9月 17日 星期一
A protester carrying a picture of the disputed island, which Japan calls Senkaku and China calls Diaoyu islands, chants slogans during an anti-Japan protest march in Hong Kong September 16, 2012. Angry anti-Japan protesters took to the streets of Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with Japan's prime minister urging Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic buildings from fresh assaults over a territorial dispute. Chinese characters underneath the picture read, "Diaoyu island is the territory of China". REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Close
6 / 19
作者
JASON LEE
2012年 9月 17日 星期一

Riot police block protesters from accessing the American consulate during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in Chengdu September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan broke out in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, prompting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to urge Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic buildings from...more

2012年 9月 17日 星期一
Riot police block protesters from accessing the American consulate during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in Chengdu September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan broke out in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, prompting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to urge Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic buildings from fresh assaults. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Close
7 / 19
作者
JASON LEE
2012年 9月 17日 星期一

A demonstrator yells slogans as the police block protesters from accessing the American consulate, during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in Chengdu September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan broke out in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, prompting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to urge Beijing to protect his country's companies...more

2012年 9月 17日 星期一
A demonstrator yells slogans as the police block protesters from accessing the American consulate, during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in Chengdu September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan broke out in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, prompting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to urge Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic buildings from fresh assaults. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Close
8 / 19
作者
ALY SONG
2012年 9月 17日 星期一

Protesters hold posters of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong and Chinese national flags as they shout slogans near the Japanese consulate during a protest in Shanghai September 16, 2012. Angry anti-Japan protesters took to the streets of Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with Japan's prime minister urging Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic buildings from fresh assaults over a territorial dispute....more

2012年 9月 17日 星期一
Protesters hold posters of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong and Chinese national flags as they shout slogans near the Japanese consulate during a protest in Shanghai September 16, 2012. Angry anti-Japan protesters took to the streets of Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with Japan's prime minister urging Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic buildings from fresh assaults over a territorial dispute. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
9 / 19
作者
TYRONE SIU
2012年 9月 17日 星期一

A demonstrator shouts with a Chinese flag as he stands in front of riot police during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku and China calls the Diaoyu, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan flared in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with the government struggling to find a balance between venting public anger...more

2012年 9月 17日 星期一
A demonstrator shouts with a Chinese flag as he stands in front of riot police during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku and China calls the Diaoyu, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan flared in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with the government struggling to find a balance between venting public anger and containing violence that could backfire ahead of a delicate leadership succession. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Close
10 / 19
作者
JASON LEE
2012年 9月 17日 星期一

Riot police block demonstrators outside the Japanese embassy during a protest in Beijing September 15, 2012. Thousands of Chinese besieged the Japanese embassy in Beijing on Saturday, hurling rocks, eggs and bottles with protests reported in other major cities in China amid growing tension between Asia's two biggest economies over a group of disputed islands. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)

2012年 9月 17日 星期一
Riot police block demonstrators outside the Japanese embassy during a protest in Beijing September 15, 2012. Thousands of Chinese besieged the Japanese embassy in Beijing on Saturday, hurling rocks, eggs and bottles with protests reported in other major cities in China amid growing tension between Asia's two biggest economies over a group of disputed islands. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)
Close
11 / 19
作者
TYRONE SIU
2012年 9月 17日 星期一

A demonstrator waving a Chinese flag shouts as a police helicopter flies overhead during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku and China calls the Diaoyu, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan flared in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with the government struggling to find a balance between venting public...more

2012年 9月 17日 星期一
A demonstrator waving a Chinese flag shouts as a police helicopter flies overhead during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku and China calls the Diaoyu, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan flared in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with the government struggling to find a balance between venting public anger and containing violence that could backfire ahead of a delicate leadership succession. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Close
12 / 19
作者
JASON LEE
2012年 9月 17日 星期一

Demonstrators with banners and Chinese national flags march along the main road during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in Chengdu September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan broke out in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, prompting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to urge Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic...more

2012年 9月 17日 星期一
Demonstrators with banners and Chinese national flags march along the main road during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in Chengdu September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan broke out in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, prompting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to urge Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic buildings from fresh assaults. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Close
13 / 19
作者
TYRONE SIU
2012年 9月 17日 星期一

A demonstrator tries to kick a tear gas canister away during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku and China calls the Diaoyu, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan flared in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with the government struggling to find a balance between venting public anger and containing violence...more

2012年 9月 17日 星期一
A demonstrator tries to kick a tear gas canister away during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku and China calls the Diaoyu, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan flared in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with the government struggling to find a balance between venting public anger and containing violence that could backfire ahead of a delicate leadership succession. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Close
14 / 19
作者
JASON LEE
2012年 9月 17日 星期一

A demonstrator holding a poster of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong yells slogans during a protest against Japan's purchase of the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu islands outside the Japanese embassy in Beijing September 15, 2012. Thousands of protesters besieged the Japanese embassy in Beijing on Saturday, hurling rocks and bottles at the building as police struggled to keep control, amid growing tensions between Asia's two biggest...more

2012年 9月 17日 星期一
A demonstrator holding a poster of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong yells slogans during a protest against Japan's purchase of the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu islands outside the Japanese embassy in Beijing September 15, 2012. Thousands of protesters besieged the Japanese embassy in Beijing on Saturday, hurling rocks and bottles at the building as police struggled to keep control, amid growing tensions between Asia's two biggest economies over a group of disputed islands. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
15 / 19
作者
JASON LEE
2012年 9月 17日 星期一

Demonstrators hold up signs and yell slogans next to a statue of an anti-Japan World War Two Chinese soldier, during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in Chengdu September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan broke out in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, prompting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to urge Beijing to protect his country's...more

2012年 9月 17日 星期一
Demonstrators hold up signs and yell slogans next to a statue of an anti-Japan World War Two Chinese soldier, during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in Chengdu September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan broke out in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, prompting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to urge Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic buildings from fresh assaults. The sign (R) reads, "War to Japan". REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Close
16 / 19
作者
BOBBY YIP
2012年 9月 17日 星期一

Protesters carrying a photo of the disputed Senkaku, or Diaoyu islands, and a Chinese national flag chant anti-Japan slogans, as they protest against Japan's purchase of several disputed islands, outside the Japanese consulate in Hong Kong September 11, 2012. Japan brushed off warnings by China and bought a group of islands on Tuesday that both claim, in a growing dispute that threatens ties between Asia's two biggest economies....more

2012年 9月 17日 星期一
Protesters carrying a photo of the disputed Senkaku, or Diaoyu islands, and a Chinese national flag chant anti-Japan slogans, as they protest against Japan's purchase of several disputed islands, outside the Japanese consulate in Hong Kong September 11, 2012. Japan brushed off warnings by China and bought a group of islands on Tuesday that both claim, in a growing dispute that threatens ties between Asia's two biggest economies. The placard reads, "Demons." REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
17 / 19
作者
KYODO
2012年 9月 17日 星期一

An aerial photo from a Kyodo News aircraft shows the Chinese marine surveillance ship Haijian No. 51 (front) cruising as a Japan Coast Guard ship sails near the disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea in this photo by Kyodo September 14, 2012. Six Chinese surveillance ships entered waters near disputed islands, raising the stakes in a long-running territorial row between Asia's two...more

2012年 9月 17日 星期一
An aerial photo from a Kyodo News aircraft shows the Chinese marine surveillance ship Haijian No. 51 (front) cruising as a Japan Coast Guard ship sails near the disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea in this photo by Kyodo September 14, 2012. Six Chinese surveillance ships entered waters near disputed islands, raising the stakes in a long-running territorial row between Asia's two biggest economies. Mandatory credit. REUTERS/Kyodo (JAPAN - Tags: POLITICS) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN
Close
18 / 19
作者
ALY SONG
2012年 9月 17日 星期一

A police officer stops a car during an anti-Japan protest near the Japanese consulate in Shanghai September 14, 2012. Six Chinese surveillance ships entered waters near disputed islands claimed by Tokyo and Beijing on Friday, raising the stakes in a long-running territorial row between Asia's two biggest economies. China's foreign ministry said that the ships entered the disputed waters to carry out maritime surveillance and that...more

2012年 9月 17日 星期一
A police officer stops a car during an anti-Japan protest near the Japanese consulate in Shanghai September 14, 2012. Six Chinese surveillance ships entered waters near disputed islands claimed by Tokyo and Beijing on Friday, raising the stakes in a long-running territorial row between Asia's two biggest economies. China's foreign ministry said that the ships entered the disputed waters to carry out maritime surveillance and that for the first time China was carrying out a mission of "law enforcement over its maritime rights". REUTER/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS MARITIME) TEMPLATE OUT
Close
19 / 19

钓鱼岛争端在中国多地引发抗议 China-Japan Island Dispute 2012

钓鱼岛争端在中国多地引发抗议 China-Japan Island Dispute 2012 分享
重新播放
下一个

本周中国区精选(9月7日-14日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(9月7日-14日) China Weekly
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »