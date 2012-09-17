钓鱼岛争端在中国多地引发抗议 China-Japan Island Dispute 2012
A demonstrator kicks a glass window of the Japanese Seibu department store during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku and China calls the Diaoyu, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan flared in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with the government struggling to find a balance between venting public anger and...more
Policemen try to stop a protester during a demonstration near the Japanese consulate during a protest in Shanghai September 16, 2012. Angry anti-Japan protesters took to the streets of Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with Japan's prime minister urging Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic buildings from fresh assaults over a territorial dispute. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Protesters carry a banner during an anti-Japan protest march, over Japan's decision to buy the disputed island which Japan calls Senkaku and China calls Diaoyu island, in Hong Kong September 16, 2012. Angry anti-Japan protesters took to the streets of Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with Japan's prime minister urging Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic buildings from fresh assaults over a...more
Demonstrators wave Chinese flags as they march during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in Chengdu September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan broke out in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, prompting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to urge Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic buildings from fresh assaults....more
Police link arms to form a barrier, to block protesters from accessing the American consulate during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in Chengdu September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan broke out in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, prompting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to urge Beijing to protect his country's companies and...more
A protester carrying a picture of the disputed island, which Japan calls Senkaku and China calls Diaoyu islands, chants slogans during an anti-Japan protest march in Hong Kong September 16, 2012. Angry anti-Japan protesters took to the streets of Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with Japan's prime minister urging Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic buildings from fresh assaults over a territorial...more
Riot police block protesters from accessing the American consulate during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in Chengdu September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan broke out in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, prompting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to urge Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic buildings from...more
A demonstrator yells slogans as the police block protesters from accessing the American consulate, during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in Chengdu September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan broke out in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, prompting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to urge Beijing to protect his country's companies...more
Protesters hold posters of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong and Chinese national flags as they shout slogans near the Japanese consulate during a protest in Shanghai September 16, 2012. Angry anti-Japan protesters took to the streets of Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with Japan's prime minister urging Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic buildings from fresh assaults over a territorial dispute....more
A demonstrator shouts with a Chinese flag as he stands in front of riot police during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku and China calls the Diaoyu, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan flared in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with the government struggling to find a balance between venting public anger...more
Riot police block demonstrators outside the Japanese embassy during a protest in Beijing September 15, 2012. Thousands of Chinese besieged the Japanese embassy in Beijing on Saturday, hurling rocks, eggs and bottles with protests reported in other major cities in China amid growing tension between Asia's two biggest economies over a group of disputed islands. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)
A demonstrator waving a Chinese flag shouts as a police helicopter flies overhead during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku and China calls the Diaoyu, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan flared in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with the government struggling to find a balance between venting public...more
Demonstrators with banners and Chinese national flags march along the main road during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in Chengdu September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan broke out in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, prompting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to urge Beijing to protect his country's companies and diplomatic...more
A demonstrator tries to kick a tear gas canister away during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku and China calls the Diaoyu, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan flared in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with the government struggling to find a balance between venting public anger and containing violence...more
A demonstrator holding a poster of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong yells slogans during a protest against Japan's purchase of the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu islands outside the Japanese embassy in Beijing September 15, 2012. Thousands of protesters besieged the Japanese embassy in Beijing on Saturday, hurling rocks and bottles at the building as police struggled to keep control, amid growing tensions between Asia's two biggest...more
Demonstrators hold up signs and yell slogans next to a statue of an anti-Japan World War Two Chinese soldier, during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in Chengdu September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan broke out in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, prompting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to urge Beijing to protect his country's...more
Protesters carrying a photo of the disputed Senkaku, or Diaoyu islands, and a Chinese national flag chant anti-Japan slogans, as they protest against Japan's purchase of several disputed islands, outside the Japanese consulate in Hong Kong September 11, 2012. Japan brushed off warnings by China and bought a group of islands on Tuesday that both claim, in a growing dispute that threatens ties between Asia's two biggest economies....more
An aerial photo from a Kyodo News aircraft shows the Chinese marine surveillance ship Haijian No. 51 (front) cruising as a Japan Coast Guard ship sails near the disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea in this photo by Kyodo September 14, 2012. Six Chinese surveillance ships entered waters near disputed islands, raising the stakes in a long-running territorial row between Asia's two...more
A police officer stops a car during an anti-Japan protest near the Japanese consulate in Shanghai September 14, 2012. Six Chinese surveillance ships entered waters near disputed islands claimed by Tokyo and Beijing on Friday, raising the stakes in a long-running territorial row between Asia's two biggest economies. China's foreign ministry said that the ships entered the disputed waters to carry out maritime surveillance and that...more