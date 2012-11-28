地方利益或阻碍中国环保努力 Local Polluters Still Hold Sway
安徽省田营镇的中心有一家国有铅冶炼铸造厂，从该厂以及类似工厂常年排出的污染使当地绝大部分地区无法居住，饮用水也受到污染。(11月19日，铅冶炼厂的烟囱和警示牌。) REUTERS/David Gray
田营的铅产量曾占中国铅产量的一半。总部位于纽约的非营利组织铁匠基金会(Blacksmith Institute)致力于帮助清理污染地区。2007年，该组织曾将田营镇列入世界污染最严重地区的名单。 REUTERS/Davimore
中国过去三十年经济快速发展造成了环境破坏，对于中国新一届领导人而言，扭转这种局面是其首要任务之一。REUTERS/David Gray
但像中国其他很多存在污染问题的地方一样，田营镇当地政府与利益集团有着千丝万缕的联系。 REUTERS/David Gray
田营镇政府和当地最大的用人单位、国有企业华鑫铅业集团关系密切。这种地方利益可能会阻碍中国的环保努力。(居民住宅附近的警示牌。) REUTERS/David Gray
华鑫铅业集团工厂内部。 REUTERS/David Gray
铅冶炼厂的烟囱。REUTERS/David Gray
居民在铅冶炼厂附近种植树木试图恢复土壤。 REUTERS/David Gray
铅冶炼厂附近的土壤。 REUTERS/David Gray
破旧的房屋。REUTERS/David Gray
一名男子在市场售卖肉鸡。REUTERS/David Gray
市场内的猪肉摊。REUTERS/David Gray
下一个
浙江“最牛”钉子户 Road House in Zhejiang
(Reuters) -在浙江温岭火车站未开通的“站前大道”上，一幢楼房成路中“孤岛”，路过的车辆都绕着房屋通行，被网友称为“最牛钉子户”。
24小时时事新闻(11月28日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
高龄外公反串女模特走红中国 GrandpaTurned Model
(Reuters) -- 近日，网上热传着一组高龄老人的女装秀照片，引来不少网友围观。
第49届金马奖颁奖礼 Golden Horse Film Awards 2012
(Reuters) - 第49届台湾电影金马奖揭晓，高群书导演的《神探亨特张》爆冷成为当晚的最大赢家，摘得最佳剧情片大奖。刘青云与桂纶镁获封影帝与影后。
精选图集
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias fight to tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town
Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.
Escape from Islamic State
Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
International Women's Day
Events marking International Women's Day around the world.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.