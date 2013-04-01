京沪渝发布国五条细则 New Property Cooling Measures
北京、上海和重庆中国三大直辖市于3月30日分别发布当地房地产调控细则，均强调对个人转让住房，将要依法严格按转让所得20%计征所得税；并严格执行二套房贷政策，严禁或暂停发放三套及以上的房贷。(摄于2013年3月22日，北京more
京沪渝三地均强调，对个人转让住房按规定应征收的个人所得税，通过税收征管、房屋登记等信息系统能核实房屋原值的，应依法严格按个人转让住房所得的20%计征。北京市通知还重申，对个人转让自用5年以上，并且是家庭唯一生活用房取得的more
对于房贷政策，三地政府通知均指出，根据房价调控目标和政策要求以及市场变化，将会适时调整第二套住房贷款的首付比例和贷款利率，但都没有公布调整的时间表。(摄于2013年2月28日，北京) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-more
北京市政府官方网站发布的通知还要求，继续严格执行限购措施。3月31日起，北京市户籍成年单身人士在本市未拥有住房的，限购1套住房；对已拥有1套及以上住房的，暂停在本市向其出售住房。(摄于3月25日，北京) REUTERS/more
对于房地产调控目标，北京市通知指出，全市新建商品住房价格与2012年价格相比保持稳定，进一步降低自住型、改善型商品住房的价格，逐步将其纳入限价房序列管理。(摄于3月18日，北京) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Homore
上海市官方微博发布的通知称，将进一步严格执行国家和上海的住房限购措施和相关操作口径，房屋管理、税务、人力资源社会保障及民政等部门将加快研究建立购房人及家庭成员在沪拥有住房情况、购房人纳税及婚姻状况信息共享，完善住房限购的more
对于房地产调控目标，上海市则将2013年新建商品住房价格的控制目标定为：按保持房价基本稳定的要求，切实贯彻各项房地产市场调控措施。(摄于3月6日，上海)REUTERS/Aly Song
上海市通知还提出，增加商品房用地供应，2013年住房用地供应量不低于前5年年均实际供应量。对中小套型住房套数达到项目开发建设总套数70%以上的普通商品住房建设项目，银行在符合信贷条件的前提下，优先支持其开发贷款需求。(摄more
重庆市政府授权华龙网发布的通知指出，主城区新建商品住房价格出现上涨过快、上涨幅度超过房价控制目标时，可在国家统一信贷政策基础上，进一步提高第二套住房贷款的首付款比例和贷款利率。(摄于1月30日，重庆) REUTERS/ more
中国国务院办公厅2月26日发布《国务院办公厅关于继续做好房地产市场调控工作的通知》，是为新“国五条”，明确省级政府负总责、城市政府抓落实的稳定房价工作责任制，并明确年度新建商品住房（不含保障性住房）价格控制目标和住房用地more
