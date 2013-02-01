中国二手车市场方兴未艾 China second-hand cars
2012年，中国的二手车销售增速连续第二年超过新车销售。随着中国汽车市场的日渐成熟，二手车在七年内将占到全部乘用车销售的一半。(2013年1月26日，安徽合肥，二手车交易市场。) REUTERS/Stringer
根据中国汽车流通协会(CADA)的数据，去年二手车销量为480万，而同年有1,550万辆新车进入市场。但二手车市场增长近11%，超过新车7.1%的销量增长。(摄于1月26日，安徽合肥) REUTERS/Stringer
中国的二手车市场依然处于萌芽阶段，目前被国内贸易商为主导。购车协议往往在汽车展或者露天市场完成，汽车的质量存疑且定价不透明。(摄于2011年12月10日，辽宁沈阳) REUTERS/Sheng Li
尼尔森和中国汽车工业协会关于二手车市场的首个调查显示，三分之一计划买车的人会考虑二手车。(摄于2011年7月4日，北京一二手车交易市场的汽车标志。) REUTERS/David Gray
尽管去年新车销量是二手车的逾三倍，但经过一段时间的井喷式发展，新车销售已显露疲态。(摄于2012年10月31日，北京一汽车4S店。) REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
根据中国汽车流通协会(CADA)的数据，去年二手车销量为480万，而同年有1,550万辆新车进入市场。但二手车市场增长近11%，超过新车7.1%的销量增长。(摄于2012年6月10日，辽宁大连) REUTERS/Strimore
随着中国车市繁荣时期销售的汽车使用上了年头，收入的不断增加促使很多人购买更多的车，二手车量少的局面正在发生改变。(摄于2012年6月23日，上海，一名车主在车内翻看手机。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
CADA副秘书长沈荣表示，在未来三年，二手车交易料将翻番，达到1,000万辆，并将在2020年前赶上新车销售，达到3,500万辆。(摄于2004年7月12日，上海街头的汽车广告。) REUTERS/Claro Cortemore
外国汽车制造商并未关注中国的二手车市场，他们冀望通过向中国新贵出售新车获得市场份额。(摄于2012年3月26日，上海) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2006年4月20日，安徽合肥一家二手车交易市场。 REUTERS/Stringer
